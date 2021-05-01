Divine Deablo believes he's a player 'who can do it all' for this defense

If draft picks were graded on names alone, the Raiders arguably took the best player in the draft.

Divine Deablo, named Divine to give balance to his last name, was available in the middle of the third round, and the Raiders wasted little in drafting a safety they believe could be their next Will linebacker. Based on his size, strength and ability to get to the ball, the Raiders might be onto something.

The All-ACC defensive back has already shown his ability to be able to switch positions going from wide receiver at his high school in Winston-Salem to safety at Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect made the transition with ease and feels he can do the same with the transition to linebacker.

"I like to think I'm just a football player," Deablo said. "I can do it all. I challenge myself mentally. I like to know everyone's position."