Draft Grades: Analysts weigh in on the Raiders' 2020 Class

It's been 48 hours since the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft and the results from the eventful weekend have been marinating in the minds of analysts and fans.

Like many of us, I thought a lot about what General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden were able to accomplish in the first draft of Las Vegas Raiders' history. The duo drafted three wide receivers, two defensive backs, and one guard. If you ask anyone, those were the three biggest areas of need on the roster and they addressed them.

Every analyst has their own evaluation of where a player ranks or where they should be drafted, but none of them are sitting in the front office of a football team making the tough decisions that actually matter. Regardless, analysts across the country formulated a draft grade for all 32 teams in the NFL, with differing opinions.

Keep in mind that none of these draft grades mean anything; however, they are interesting and entertaining to read; let's take a look.

"This is a very Raiders draft, right? They reached for the fastest prospect in the class in the first round. They took three wide receivers in their first four picks. And coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock took two more Clemson prospects, making that five total over the past two drafts.

"They clearly needed help at wide receiver, but I still thought they could take quarterback Jordan Love in Round 1 -- he was on the board for both of their picks. Instead, they're going to try to help incumbent starter Derek Carr as much as possible in 2020."

Grade: B

"The Raiders spent three of their five premium picks on targets for quarterback Derek Carr (Ruggs III, Bowden, Edwards), and used the other two to improve the back seven (Arnette, Muse). Simpson offers power on the offensive line, though was inconsistent. I'm guessing we'll continue to see more of the quickness he put on display during Senior Bowl practices. Robertson is an outstanding football player who happens to be 5-foot-8 and coming off injury. He'll be a beast for the Raiders in the slot, and I wouldn't count him out at any other spot in the secondary."