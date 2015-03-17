Draft Prospects: Offensive Line

The Raiders.com Draft Prospects series is back for 2015. You can find information on each prospect invited to the NFL's Annual Scouting Combine by position. We continue with a look at the OFFENSIVE LINEMEN invited to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. *Photos courtesy of the respective player's university or college.
**TACKLES
**Brett Boyko | 6-7 | 301 | UNLV
|Named second-team All-Mountain West. Split time between left guard and tackle and is the first Rebel offensive lineman to play in the All-Star game.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Good length. Keeps back flat in pass set and keeps head out of his initial punch. Intelligent player and well-liked within program, according to scouts. Four-year starter at left tackle. Can redirect and get some initial pop when he gets full extension.
Jamon Brown | 6-4 | 323 | Louisville
|Named second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference. Started 31-straight games at tackle and totaled 40 career starts since 2011.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Thick, wide frame. "Run-around" defenders have a long way to go to get around him. Adequate power in lower half to get initial push. Quicker than expected out of stance and with initial steps. Can beat defender to the spot as position blocker. Play speed will be a plus inside. Straight-line mover in space with potential to be effective blocker on inside zone plays from guard spot. Has experience at both tackle spots and at guard. Uses club move to initiate movement.
TJ Clemmings | 6-5 | 309 | Pittsburgh
|Started at right tackle all 13 games in 2014. Named second team All-American by FWAA and Phil Steele and first team All-ACC by media and head coaches. He also was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Long, athletic frame. Former high school basketball player with great foot quickness. Moves like a tight end in space with an ability to zero in on targets and finish them in the screen game. Elite change-of-direction talent and knee bend. Can peel off his block to pick up a delayed blitzer. Snaps off twisting defender to guard and finds new assignment. Gets depth with smooth, fluid kick-slide and does a good job of mirroring. Can secure a shoulder and torque defender out of a run play. Hands carry jarring power. Explodes out of stance into defender. Has mean streak. Accelerates feet after contact and finishes. Has length and strength to redirect around pocket when beaten around the edge. Has the talent to make any block asked of him in the running game.
Takoby Cofield | 6-4 | 310 | Duke
|Earned All-ACC honorable mention and was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 22.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Saw playing time all four years at Duke with three years as starter. Adequate run blocker. Keeps legs churning and works to establish and reestablish hands when necessary. Will quick-set speed rushers, taking sting from their upfield burst. Gritty blocker who plays with toughness and takes it to the whistle.
La'el Collins | 6-4 | 305 | Louisiana St
|Earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as top offensive lineman in the SEC, 2014 second team All-America, and 2014 first team All-SEC.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Thick through chest and displays upper-body strength. Has strong hands and will snatch and control less active defenders. He takes defenders for a ride once he's engaged on the move. Loves to mash and intimidate opponents. Mean player. Can center pass rushers and end their attempt in pass pro. Utilizes length in pass protection and is acclimated to a pro-style offense. Able to run-block and pass-set laterally. Well-schooled and technically proficient. If he gets beat on a play, he comes back even harder on the next snap. Finisher. Can come in and play guard or tackle.
Rob Crisp | 6-7 | 301 | North Carolina St
|Played a full season in 2014 after missing all but two games in 2013 due to a concussion. He started 25 games and played in 48 during his NC State career.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Plays with extended, balanced kick-slide and can rush to meet speed rushers at the corner. Has good footwork and shows accuracy with hand placement usually landing where he is aiming. Uses long arms to his advantage. Can recover back inside to re-set hands when beaten to the punch and is able to extend his arms to run defenders around the arc or up the field. Has the ability to get to most lateral blocks and works hard to maintain his base and to stay square on stretch plays. Looks for work and plays with a competitive demeanor throughout the snap.
Andrew Donnal | 6-6 | 313 | Iowa
|Donnal started all 13 games at right tackle in 2014. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Not the prettiest tackle you will see, but is technically sound and works hard snap in and snap out. Succeeds with proper hand placement. Looks for work down the field or when play is in his area. Uses power step to meet inside pass rush moves. Shows ability to drop anchor even if it is a little deep in the pocket.
Jake Fisher | 6-6 | 306 | Oregon
|Fisher named a semifinalist for Outland Trophy, awarded to the best interior lineman in college football. He was also named first-team by FWAA.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Former tight end who moves easily and naturally. Good initial quickness to reach cross-face blocks. Finisher in zone game. Can sustain blocks with proper hip roll and balance through contact. Keeps base wide and uses choppy, controlled steps in pass sets. Mirrors well and has feet to shut down stunts inside. Well-timed and effortless transition from initial block to second-level assignment. Adjusts with good change of direction. Fights back with resolution after losing a rep to defender. Understands how to create leverage advantages with angles and footwork.
Ereck Flowers | 6-6 | 329 | Miami
|Started 12 games in 2014 for Miami. He began his career at right tackle before switching to left tackle his sophomore year.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Big, athletic frame carrying more than 320 pounds with ease. Ascending mauler in the run game. Bender who is low man off snap and pops hips into block to leverage defender at the point. Combines hips, arm extension and upper-body power to consistently turn his man when base blocking. Once he gets upper hand in run game, he usually sustains and finishes. Secures combo block with a vengeance. Has feet to become solid zone blocker. Mean and highly competitive. Wants to dominate and gets surly when beaten on a snap. Special foot quickness in pass protection. Able to mirror and counter two-way rushers or B-gap blitzers. Uses quick feet and loose hips to turn, scramble and recover when beaten. Pass-set depth and technique improved as year progressed. Has played both tackle positions.
Laurence Gibson | 6-6 | 305 | Virginia Tech
|Gibson started all 13 games, playing in 1,044 plays, a majority on offense playing left tackle in 2014.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Plays with good lateral quickness when asked to zone block. Has enough foot quickness to race to and battle for the edge in run game. Added more than 20 pounds before the 2014 season, and showed improved play strength on tape. Highly intelligent with ability to process and recognize. Does adequate job of rolling hips at contact to create leverage. Manages to seal the edge against pass rushers at the last moment and will push rushers around the arc.
Chaz Green | 6-5 | 314 | Florida
|Green started 11 games in 2014, nine at right tackle. He was voted team captain and earned the Chris Patrick Courage Award after returning from a season-ending injury in 2013.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Plays with good footwork and overall pass-protection technique on his initial pass sets. Hand placement is adequate. Plays with open eyes and desired football intelligence. Has a feel for stunts, twists and blitzes and can pick them up. Good initial quickness to get to tough reach blocks and climbs smoothly to second-level blocks. Played left and right tackle at Florida. Might have the athleticism and functional strength to play all five O-line positions.
Rob Havenstein | 6-7 | 321 | Wisconsin
|Named to Outland Trophy watch list prior to the 2014 season. In 2013, he was named second-team All-Big Ten by coaches and All-Big Ten honorable mention by media.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Massive tackle with very functional length. Looks oafish, but feet are much better than the eye expects. Takes quick steps and good angles for proper positioning to wall off defenders on gap plays. Above-average power in run game and runs legs to create movement. Drive blocker by nature. Block winner at point of attack. Uses well-timed punch and has adequate foot quickness to set out to edge speed. Aggressive, play-finishing demeanor on the field. Plus body control and balance on second-level blocks with ability to sustain. Can brace against power and has feet to counter inside moves in pass pro. Shows ability to mirror and has a wide "success zone."
Sean Hickey | 6-5 | 309 | Syracuse
|Started all 12 games at tackle to straight in 38 straight games. ACSMA All-ACC Team, ACC's coaches All-ACC Team and All-ACC Third Team.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Can get good movement when he locks in. At his best in jump sets, with a good punch and good leverage inside. Walls off defenders effectively in run game. Can drop his anchor and take a stand against power rushers when needed.
DJ Humphries | 6-5 | 307 | Florida
|Humphries played in 10 games, starting all 10 at left tackle. In 2012, Humphries was named first team offense SEC Coaches' All Freshman.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Nasty play demeanor with legitimate toughness to his game. Plays through and past the whistle. Stays cranky. Into it all game long vs. LSU's Danielle Hunter. Flexible hips and knees offer up leverage wins as run blocker. Gets down blocks secured and transitions quickly into second-level stalker with ability to mirror moving linebackers in space. As base-blocker, hustles feet into position and works to wall defender off. Has desired foot quickness combined with proper angles to be effective blocker on play side and back side on stretch plays. Gains good ground with kick slide and takes smart angles to cut off the edge. Rarely narrows base in run or pass game. Uses length to help cut off inside rush moves.
Cedric Ogbuehi | 6-5 | 306 | Texas A&M
|Named first-team All-American by Walter Camp Football Foundation and voted first-team All-SEC by coaches. Provided protection for the SEC's top passing attack.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Gifted athlete with foot quickness and ability to move easily in space. Has feet to slide and meet speed rushers. Easy weight shift to recover against counter moves. Is a second-level winner. Gets on top of linebackers quickly and can adjust in space to moving targets. Played in warp-speed offense and is well-conditioned. Keeps feet moving through contact on zone plays and sustains blocks until he wins. On gap plays, works to secure inside shoulder and gets defenders turned. Has played both tackle spots and right guard. Has matched up against premier college defensive linemen.
Andrus Peat | 6-7 | 313 | Stanford
|Peat was named Sporting News and SI.com All-America first team, Walter Camp, AP and CBS Sports All-America second team and an Outland Trophy quarterfinalist. He also earned All-Pac-12 first team and Phil Steele All-Pac-12 first team.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Tall with a thick lower body and well-proportioned frame. Has good knee bend and movement for a power player. Shows some bounce in his feet. Gains plenty of ground on kick slide but keeps his weight under him. Able to transition from pass set to power step inside to close down inside moves. Hand placement generally good in run and pass. Plays with a strong, wide base. Above-average understanding of protections. Instinctive against twists and reacts quickly to them. Able to drop his anchor in pass protection. Powerful drive blocker with explosive hips. Plays with leverage and leg drive to mow down overmatched defenders. Punishes defensive tackles when asked to secure with a down-block. Once he locks out, has the anchor and power to end his opponent's chances.
Corey Robinson | 6-7 | 324 | South Carolina
|SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for South Carolina's win over Georgia in 2014.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has a massive frame and very long arms. Uses length to redirect pass rushers beyond quarterback when beaten by speed. Moves better than expected for a man his size. Recognizes twists and collects them. Uses his size to his advantage when blocking for power running game. Cut back on penalties and quarterback pressures allowed as he continued to show improvement at the position. Will quick-set speed rushers to take away their burst advantage.
Ty Sombrailo | 6-6 | 311 | Colorado St
|Named first-team all-Mountain West by coaches and media. Named a captain for the season and helped block for a 4,000-yard passer.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Functional athleticism to play on the left side. Releases into space and can hit moving targets in the screen game. Technically sound pass sets. Keeps weight on inside foot and hands in ready position. Very good at sliding feet and mirroring pass rushers. Keeps his hands inside. Jabs pass-pro punch and then hides hands from defender when not engaged. Frame still has room for more weight. Good recognition of twists. Finishes his blocks. Plays to whistle and flashes nasty. Able to make back-side cuts.
Austin Shepherd | 6-4 | 315 | Alabama
|Named honorable mention All-SEC. He started the final 26 games of his career and allowed only 2 sacks.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Big, tough guy who accepts the challenge willingly. Good lateral mover with ability to mirror in pass protection and redirect to get hands on moving target. Very measured, accurate initial strike when asked to climb to second level. Instinctive and plays with good timing. Takes good angles in running game.
Tyrus Thompson | 6-5 | 324 | Oklahoma
|Thompson named All-Big 12 first team by league's coaches, ESPN.com and FoxSportsSouthwest.com and All-Big 12 second team by AP, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has NFL talent and athleticism. Is able to climb up to the second level and engage assignments. Effective wall-off blocker. Can change direction in pass protection and is able to adjust in space to get to moving targets. Light on his feet for a big guy. Has the feet and length to be a starting left tackle in the league. Has athleticism to recover when beaten in pass protection. Can move laterally and make tough blocks when needed.
Daryl Williams | 6-5 | 327 | Oklahoma
|Earned Oklahoma's Bob Kalsu Award, was named All-Big 12 First Team and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors for Offensive Lineman of the Year by coaches.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Physical at the point of attack. Comes off snap with bad intentions and rolls hips under him to drive defender off the ball. Tough guy who leads by example on the field. Works to the whistle and enjoys the one-on-one run-game scraps. Competes as a pass blocker. Sees and reacts well to twists. Has power in his hands. Buries defenders on down blocks. Outstanding football character and overall work ethic.
GUARDS
Al Bond | 6-4 | 303 | Memphis
|Made All-Conference first team after starting all 12 games at right tackle. He blocked for an offense that averaged 422 yards per game.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Power player with big hands. Has strong trunk and defined build. Can anchor up against a bull rush. Uses force behind his punch in pass sets, jarring rushers when he deals a strike to their chest. Hands stay within the framework of his defender. Has good, functional power as drive blocker, grinding his legs through contact and generating push.
Trent Brown | 6-8 | 355 | Florida
|Played in 11 games, starting six in 2014. Part of an offensive line that allowed only 16 sacks, which was good for third best in the SEC.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has very long arms and meat hooks for hands. Can jar defender with the power in his hands and has very good upper-body strength. Uses his length and power to redirect when beaten. Despite his height and lack of bend, still finds a way to get under opponents' pads and root them off their spot. Potent drive-blocker who finishes. Generally stays engaged with his target. Uses his frame effectively and can play with toughness. Good feet for a man his size and conditioning has improved since he stepped foot on campus two years ago. Finds targets and mashes in short-pull game.
AJ Cann | 6-3 | 313 | South Carolina
|Named first-team All-America by Sporting News, ESPN.com and CBSSportsline.com and second-team All-American by Walter Camp, AP and SI. Also named first-team All-SEC after serving as captain for the second-straight year.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Comes off the ball with low pad level and plays with good knee bend. Has a thick frame and maintains a wide base. Rarely bull-rushed. Pins defender effectively when down-blocking. Displays natural upper-body strength and powerful hands. Snatches and stays engaged. Consistent inside-hand placement upon strike. Generates push as a drive blocker. Good recognition against twists and keeps head on a swivel in pass pro. Fluid mover in screen game and can make blocks on the move laterally. Disciplined leader who is rarely penalized.
Jamil Douglas | 6-4 | 304 | Arizona St
|Douglas was named to All-Pac-12 First Team and Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 First Team and Pack-12 All-Academic First Team.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Athletic build with desired flexibility throughout lower body. Has recovery quickness to catch delayed blitzers and twists. Flashes promising quick-set that he will use to take early lead in protection. Can pull, turn corner and find targets. Effective blocker in screen game with ability to adjust to moving targets in space. Can punch and reset hands quickly to counter a spin move. Has bend and hips to win leverage battle early in the snap.
Tayo Fabuluje | 6-6 | 353 | Texas Christian
|Received All-Big 12 honorable mention. In 2012, he earned honorable mention for Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Enormous frame. Possesses a very strong core and is a difficult draw for heads-up defenders in run game. Natural, raw strength to generate push at the point and is very difficult to bull rush. Nimble feet for a man his size. Has shown ability to redirect rushers around the pocket and stuff inside moves. Can move laterally and shows some smoothness climbing to second level. Flashes power in his hands and the potential to mash when on the move. Has been losing weight over the last year and has potential to play lighter than listed weight.
Jon Feliciano | 6-4 | 323 | Miami
|Started all 12 games as a senior and named an All-ACC honorable mention. Feliciano was also named to All-ACC third-team by the ASCMA.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Very thick through calves and thighs. Used in short-pull game and finds and hits target. Three-year starter who has kicked out to tackle when Miami needed help there. Maintains gap awareness against pass rush and has allowed just four sacks over the last three years.
Mark Glowinski | 6-4 | 307 | West Virginia
|Named All-Big 12 Second Team. Glowinski started all 24 games in his two years at West Virginia on an offense that averaged more than 500 yards per game.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Loves to hit the weights. Generates power from his upper body and can get quick wins against weaker interior defenders. Coaches rave about his competitiveness and toughness. Has feet of a former tackle. Smooth skip-pull over the center. Clean pass set out to target and punches with flat feet. Instinctive and aware. Good radar when blocking in space. Consistent with hand placement in run and pass games.
Jarvis Harrison | 6-4 | 330 | Texas A&M
|Played in final 10 games of the 2014 season and provided protection for the SEC's top rated passing attack.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Burly lower body made for the guard position. High school basketball player who displays rare foot quickness for a man his size. Glides to second level using proper angles. Utilizes power step to shut down inside moves. Has feet and balance to mirror in pass pro pre- and post-contact. Maintains good posture at punch point. Comfortable finding and hitting targets in space. Technically sound in run game and pass pro. Has filled in at tackle and might have swing potential in a pinch.
Bobby Hart | 6-5 | 329 | Florida St
|Started 37 games at FSU and was named All-ACC Third Team in 2014. He protected Jameis Winston who led the ACC in passing yards and total offense.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Bubble butt with power in his lower half. Improved from being a neutralizer to run-block winner in 2014. Can reestablish line of scrimmage when asked to maul. Wins in short yardage and near goal line. Gets hand on defender first and can latch on in pass protection. Turned 20 years old in August and body is still developing.
Tre Jackson | 6-4 | 330 | Florida St
|Jackson named first-team All-America by AP and Sports Illustrated and named All-ACC first team.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Leverage and strength to stand and steer defenders in confined spaces. Stays flat-footed and balanced at point of impact in pass pro. Deliberate, controlled climb to second level. Power to jolt in his hands. Shows recovery ability when beaten in run game. In short pull, can find target, engage and seal. Aggressive play demeanor. Can take a stand when being bull-rushed.
Arie Kouandjio | 6-5 | 310 | Alabama
|Kouandjio started 25 games in his career. He was named All-SEC first team as well as Capital One Football Academic All-America Second Team.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: On-target with hand strikes and works to steer his man out of the play in run game. Good in short-pull game and will fire himself into linebackers with force. Understands how to work in tandem and finds a way to get guys blocked. Has long arms and uses his length for redirect.
Josue Matias | 6-5 | 309 | Florida St
|Matias earned honorable mention All-America from Sports Illustrated and first-team All-ACC honors.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Long-limbed and consistently gets his hands on the defender first. Proficient cut-blocker. Plays with wide base and flashes good initial foot-quickness and set-up after snap. Excellent tempo to second level and locates and engages with consistent success. Understands angles and works feet into position before engaging in lateral run blocking. Keeps feet moving upon contact and shows finisher potential. Relaxed arms with well-timed punch. Recognizes twists and picks them up. Keeps weight centered.
Darrian Miller | 6-5 | 307 | Kentucky
|Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Vanderbilt. Miller played four years at Kentucky, playing in the second-most games on the team.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Above average pass protection. Plays with good pass-set width and depth. Can withstand bull-rush. Understands hand placement value and works to keep them inside. Plays under control. Looks for work and plays with consistent passion and desire. Intelligent player. Sees twists and stunts and responds effectively. Three-year starter who faced outstanding competition from the right ends he went up against.
John Miller | 6-2 | 303 | Louisville
|Named All-ACC honorable mention. He started all 12 games and made 50 career starts.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has power in his bulky upper body to bury his down-blocks. Features power in his hands to redirect. Has enough straight-line movement to pull on short side with reasonable effectiveness. Has a decent punch. Gets arm extension and can mirror in pass pro. Has initial fight and willingness to fight to reestablish his hands. Is able to alternate guard spots in-game.
Mitch Morse | 6-5 | 305 | Missouri
|Earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2014 after switching to the blindside. He has also played center and right tackle.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Hard charging with necessary grit. Smart linemen who understands his shortcomings and makes the proper adjustments. Climbs to second level blocks with good angles and timing refusing to stay glued to his initial secure block. Uses a balanced pass set and avoids the waist bending and head butting seen from many linemen at point of contact. Uses a well-timed punch and won't show length-limited punch too early in the rep. Good feel for landing accurate initial strike in pass pro or run game. Has some straight-line quickness and can get out into space in screen game.
Robert Myers | 6-5 | 326 | Tennessee St
|Started three-plus years at Tennessee State both at tackle and right guard. Named second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has good thickness and strength through lower body. Flashes desired functional strength with ability to anchor against bull rushers. Footwork is a plus and stays balanced in pass protection. Sound technician and recognizes D-line games. Initial punch has some juice behind it. Good body control and knee bend. Gets movement at point of attack when asked to drive block. Well-timed climb to second level. Will look for work downfield and hustles to trail play. Tough player with above-average strength for his size and a frame to add more weight.
Terry Poole | 6-5 | 307 | San Diego St
|Second-team all-MW selection anchoring an offensive line that tied 15th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed per game. Selected the SDSU Offensive Lineman of the Year and received the San Diego State Dr. R. Hardy/C.E. Peterson 2014 Captain's Award.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Good hand placement in run game. Is able to effort his way to run-block security. Has limitations, but plays within those limitations and shows good body control. Adequate pass pro posture with head back and hands ready. Has hip flexibility to make last-second recovery. Gives good, honest effort every snap.
Jeremiah Poutasi | 6-5 | 335 | Utah
|In 2014, he started all 13 games at left tackle and was named econd-team All-Pac-12 as well as the Las Vegas Bowl Offensive "Out-Performer" of the game.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Improved from 27 quarterback hits/sacks allowed in 2013 to just 9.5 in 2014. Footwork and poise in pass protection improved as season progressed. Works to stay square in his pass sets for as long as he can. Beefy frame that takes up space. Flashes power when he's allowed to fire out. Uses wide base, choppy feet and good body control for his climb to second level. Decent feet for a man his size and is able to slide laterally to block on an angle. Has enough upper body strength to eventually anchor up even when he gets upright.
Brandon Scherff | 6-5 | 319 | Iowa
|Scherff was named the Outland Trophy winner in 2014 and a unanimous Consensus All-American. He was also named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big-10.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Weight-room star who can lift a house. Powerful run blocker with exceptional power in hips and legs. Moves well laterally and rarely allows defensive ends to set edge against him. Consistently gets push. Rolls hips under him at contact and will bring feet with him. Recognizes twists and delayed blitzes. Gets into set position with flat back when delivering punch. Respectable change of direction in pass pro and on second level. Shows second effort and recovery ability in pass pro. Able to hit moving targets in space. Swings hips into position in cut-off blocks. Improved cut-off blocking from junior to senior year. Exhibits composed, efficient movement.
Adam Shead | 6-4 | 338 | Oklahoma
|Named to the All-Big 12 First Team by 247Sports and All-Big 12 Second Team by coaches and Phil Steele. Shead helped anchor a line that averaged 268.6 rushing yards per game.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Grinder. Duck-footed power guard. Significant girth on frame, but carries weight well. Comes off snap low and with lean, pushing with every pound he has. Generates movement and opens holes. Willing to play hurt. Sees twists. Snaps one block off and picks up the next one coming. Uses his length. Adequate job of mirroring move rushers. On short pulls, brings attitude and looks for work.
Donovan Smith | 6-6 | 338 | Penn St
|Started 31 career games over three seasons at left tackle. He was a pre-season candidate for the Outland Trophy in 2014.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Plays with good functional strength. Plus leg strength and can drive defender off the spot. Uses adequate footwork in run game to go with powerful base. Has desired pad level and bend in pass protection and his initial sets are above average. Plays with good pace on play-side zone plays, which bodes well if he kicks inside.
Laken Tomlinson | 6-3 | 323 | Duke
|Three-time All-ACC Academic selection and first-team All-ACC in 2013. Started all four years at guard.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Intelligent four-year starter who sees and responds quickly to twist games up front. Plays with low pad level. Generates torque through hip snap and lower-body power. Has enough sand in his pants to drop anchor against bull rushers. Generates push as an in-line blocker. Hasn't allowed a sack over the last two years.
CENTERS
Reese Dismukes | 6-3 | 296 | Auburn
|Started every game of his career at Auburn. Named one of three finalists for the Outland Trophy in 2014.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Shows good quickness and good awareness in pass protection. Has a good punch on quick sets and pass-sets with depth when sorting out blitzes and twists. Works up to the second level and will seal and latch linebackers. Stays low when uncovered and works well with his guards.
Cameron Erving | 6-5 | 313 | Florida St
|Earned honorable mention from Sports Illustrated. Earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2013, given to the top offensive lineman in the SEC.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Keeps busy and works to secure blocks in run game. Good foot quickness into pass set. Consistently in ready position with good hand readiness in pass sets. Uses good hand placement and has natural timing with hands. Converted defensive tackle who will continue to improve in the NFL with more experience at center. Displays good snap-to-step quickness. Uses quickness to attack defender and begin his grind much earlier than when he played tackle. Competes and is a willing learner. Can get to second level and make cut-off blocks. Has athleticism to pull and offers versatility along the line.
BJ Finney | 6-4 | 318 | Kansas St
|Second-team selection by USA Today, a third-team honoree by Athlon and an honorable mention by Sports Illustrated. 2014 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. Started 51 games and a finalist for the Rimington Trophy.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Former walk-on who became a four-year starter and three-time captain. Was a wrestler in high school and shows clear understanding of leverage at the point of attack. Sturdy, NFL-ready build. Is able to use defender's momentum against him to help create blocking lanes. Very sticky hands and strong core. Uses good hand placement combined with core strength and balance to win his snaps. Makes strong commitment to power-stepping and shutting down gap shooters. Allowed just 2.5 sacks over four years. Can mirror with a well-timed punch in pass protection and looks for work when uncovered.
Andy Gallik | 6-2 | 306 | Boston College
|Started all 12 games in 2014 and earned All-ACC first-team honors by the media and second-team by the coaches. Named one of six finalists for the Rimington Trophy.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Fighter and grinder. Plays flat-footed on impact and can anchor. Secures his down blocks with purpose and tries to collapse them. Sinks hips and times his punch in pass protection. Keeps his head out of the pass protection and uses good posture. Nasty. Has the play demeanor that offensive line coaches love. Has necessary sand in his pants to stalemate against power and does a good job of getting his feet in position to wall off defenders. Very good functional strength. Can sustain power blocks.
Max Garcia | 6-4 | 309 | Florida
|Started every game as a senior and earned All-SEC Second Team by the league's coaches. Voted offensive co-MVP by his teammates and awarded the Fergie Ferguson Leadership Award and Greg See Tenacity Award.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Team captain who is beloved by teammates, fans and his coaches. Considered a hard worker in weight room. Has upper-body power to torque and move defenders. Phone-booth mauler. Shoots his strong hands inside and fights to keep them there. Features power, body control and hand placement to win early in the snap. Usually recognizes twists, coming off initial block to pick up twister. Despite gentle demeanor off the field, is willing to mix it up and turn a snap into a fistfight if need be. Showed off natural power in reps against Washington's Danny Shelton and Iowa's Carl Davis at Senior Bowl practices.
Hroniss Grasu | 6-3 | 297 | Oregon
|Named a first-team all-American by The Sporting News and has earned second-team from Walter Camp Football Foundation and AP.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Takes on challenges up front. Willing to battle against bigger, stronger nose guards. Has big hands and is tough at the point of attack with good functional strength. Loves to play and is a willing worker, according to personnel men. Reestablishes hands into proper placement in pass pro if defender gets hands into his chest. Can pull and hit targets in space. Adjusts to mirror and engage linebackers on second level. Consistently gets to reach blocks.
Chad Hamilton | 6-2 | 292 | Coastal Carolina
|Hamilton named to the College Sporting News Fabulous Fifty FCS All-American team in addition to The Sports Network first team and AP FCS All-American second team.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Outstanding foot quickness and lateral agility. Has twitch to cross-face defender with ease and get back side sealed off. Shows adequate timing to secure down block and climb to second level to make his next block in space. Can catch a stunt or inside move and wash that defender down and out of play. Shows desired hand placement in pass protection with snatch and sustain on inner framework of rusher. Able to mirror defender and change direction with fluidity.
Greg Mancz | 6-4 | 301 | Toledo
|Mancz named second-team All-America, All-MAC first team in 2014 and earned the MAC Vern Smith Leadership Award, given to the MAC's top player.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Technician. Proper hand placement in pass protection and as a run blocker. Uses his understanding of positioning, angles and leverage to open running lanes. Allows defenders to run themselves into the wrong gap. Rarely out of position and has plus balance at impact. Displays very little wasted motion. Breaks down in space and finds target when pulling or climbing to second level. Plays with great confidence and composure. Can sink hips and drop anchor against bull-rush. Well-schooled with excellent football intelligence. Team leader. Has played tackle, guard and center and is proficient snapping from shotgun.
Ali Marpet | 6-4 | 307 | Hobart
|AFCA All-American, Liberty League Co-Offensive Player of the Year and All-Liberty League first team. He started all 13 games at left tackle and did not allow a sack in 2014.
NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Good foot quickness with ability to reach and hook opponents. Quick out of stance and into defender. Usually the low man using hips and arm extension to lock out and control his man. Has leg drive to drive his man backward and finish. Consistent with hand placement in run and pass. Plays with advanced technique for a Division III player.