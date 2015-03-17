Draft Prospects: Offensive Line

Corey Robinson | 6-7 | 324 | South Carolina SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for South Carolina's win over Georgia in 2014.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has a massive frame and very long arms. Uses length to redirect pass rushers beyond quarterback when beaten by speed. Moves better than expected for a man his size. Recognizes twists and collects them. Uses his size to his advantage when blocking for power running game. Cut back on penalties and quarterback pressures allowed as he continued to show improvement at the position. Will quick-set speed rushers to take away their burst advantage.

Ty Sombrailo | 6-6 | 311 | Colorado St Named first-team all-Mountain West by coaches and media. Named a captain for the season and helped block for a 4,000-yard passer.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Functional athleticism to play on the left side. Releases into space and can hit moving targets in the screen game. Technically sound pass sets. Keeps weight on inside foot and hands in ready position. Very good at sliding feet and mirroring pass rushers. Keeps his hands inside. Jabs pass-pro punch and then hides hands from defender when not engaged. Frame still has room for more weight. Good recognition of twists. Finishes his blocks. Plays to whistle and flashes nasty. Able to make back-side cuts.

Austin Shepherd | 6-4 | 315 | Alabama Named honorable mention All-SEC. He started the final 26 games of his career and allowed only 2 sacks.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Big, tough guy who accepts the challenge willingly. Good lateral mover with ability to mirror in pass protection and redirect to get hands on moving target. Very measured, accurate initial strike when asked to climb to second level. Instinctive and plays with good timing. Takes good angles in running game.

Tyrus Thompson | 6-5 | 324 | Oklahoma Thompson named All-Big 12 first team by league's coaches, ESPN.com and FoxSportsSouthwest.com and All-Big 12 second team by AP, Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has NFL talent and athleticism. Is able to climb up to the second level and engage assignments. Effective wall-off blocker. Can change direction in pass protection and is able to adjust in space to get to moving targets. Light on his feet for a big guy. Has the feet and length to be a starting left tackle in the league. Has athleticism to recover when beaten in pass protection. Can move laterally and make tough blocks when needed.

Daryl Williams | 6-5 | 327 | Oklahoma Earned Oklahoma's Bob Kalsu Award, was named All-Big 12 First Team and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors for Offensive Lineman of the Year by coaches.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Physical at the point of attack. Comes off snap with bad intentions and rolls hips under him to drive defender off the ball. Tough guy who leads by example on the field. Works to the whistle and enjoys the one-on-one run-game scraps. Competes as a pass blocker. Sees and reacts well to twists. Has power in his hands. Buries defenders on down blocks. Outstanding football character and overall work ethic.

GUARDS

Al Bond | 6-4 | 303 | Memphis Made All-Conference first team after starting all 12 games at right tackle. He blocked for an offense that averaged 422 yards per game.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Power player with big hands. Has strong trunk and defined build. Can anchor up against a bull rush. Uses force behind his punch in pass sets, jarring rushers when he deals a strike to their chest. Hands stay within the framework of his defender. Has good, functional power as drive blocker, grinding his legs through contact and generating push.

Trent Brown | 6-8 | 355 | Florida Played in 11 games, starting six in 2014. Part of an offensive line that allowed only 16 sacks, which was good for third best in the SEC.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has very long arms and meat hooks for hands. Can jar defender with the power in his hands and has very good upper-body strength. Uses his length and power to redirect when beaten. Despite his height and lack of bend, still finds a way to get under opponents' pads and root them off their spot. Potent drive-blocker who finishes. Generally stays engaged with his target. Uses his frame effectively and can play with toughness. Good feet for a man his size and conditioning has improved since he stepped foot on campus two years ago. Finds targets and mashes in short-pull game.

AJ Cann | 6-3 | 313 | South Carolina Named first-team All-America by Sporting News, ESPN.com and CBSSportsline.com and second-team All-American by Walter Camp, AP and SI. Also named first-team All-SEC after serving as captain for the second-straight year.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Comes off the ball with low pad level and plays with good knee bend. Has a thick frame and maintains a wide base. Rarely bull-rushed. Pins defender effectively when down-blocking. Displays natural upper-body strength and powerful hands. Snatches and stays engaged. Consistent inside-hand placement upon strike. Generates push as a drive blocker. Good recognition against twists and keeps head on a swivel in pass pro. Fluid mover in screen game and can make blocks on the move laterally. Disciplined leader who is rarely penalized.

Jamil Douglas | 6-4 | 304 | Arizona St Douglas was named to All-Pac-12 First Team and Phil Steele's All-Pac-12 First Team and Pack-12 All-Academic First Team.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Athletic build with desired flexibility throughout lower body. Has recovery quickness to catch delayed blitzers and twists. Flashes promising quick-set that he will use to take early lead in protection. Can pull, turn corner and find targets. Effective blocker in screen game with ability to adjust to moving targets in space. Can punch and reset hands quickly to counter a spin move. Has bend and hips to win leverage battle early in the snap.

Tayo Fabuluje | 6-6 | 353 | Texas Christian Received All-Big 12 honorable mention. In 2012, he earned honorable mention for Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Enormous frame. Possesses a very strong core and is a difficult draw for heads-up defenders in run game. Natural, raw strength to generate push at the point and is very difficult to bull rush. Nimble feet for a man his size. Has shown ability to redirect rushers around the pocket and stuff inside moves. Can move laterally and shows some smoothness climbing to second level. Flashes power in his hands and the potential to mash when on the move. Has been losing weight over the last year and has potential to play lighter than listed weight.

Jon Feliciano | 6-4 | 323 | Miami Started all 12 games as a senior and named an All-ACC honorable mention. Feliciano was also named to All-ACC third-team by the ASCMA.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Very thick through calves and thighs. Used in short-pull game and finds and hits target. Three-year starter who has kicked out to tackle when Miami needed help there. Maintains gap awareness against pass rush and has allowed just four sacks over the last three years.

Mark Glowinski | 6-4 | 307 | West Virginia Named All-Big 12 Second Team. Glowinski started all 24 games in his two years at West Virginia on an offense that averaged more than 500 yards per game.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Loves to hit the weights. Generates power from his upper body and can get quick wins against weaker interior defenders. Coaches rave about his competitiveness and toughness. Has feet of a former tackle. Smooth skip-pull over the center. Clean pass set out to target and punches with flat feet. Instinctive and aware. Good radar when blocking in space. Consistent with hand placement in run and pass games.

Jarvis Harrison | 6-4 | 330 | Texas A&M Played in final 10 games of the 2014 season and provided protection for the SEC's top rated passing attack.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Burly lower body made for the guard position. High school basketball player who displays rare foot quickness for a man his size. Glides to second level using proper angles. Utilizes power step to shut down inside moves. Has feet and balance to mirror in pass pro pre- and post-contact. Maintains good posture at punch point. Comfortable finding and hitting targets in space. Technically sound in run game and pass pro. Has filled in at tackle and might have swing potential in a pinch.

Bobby Hart | 6-5 | 329 | Florida St Started 37 games at FSU and was named All-ACC Third Team in 2014. He protected Jameis Winston who led the ACC in passing yards and total offense.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Bubble butt with power in his lower half. Improved from being a neutralizer to run-block winner in 2014. Can reestablish line of scrimmage when asked to maul. Wins in short yardage and near goal line. Gets hand on defender first and can latch on in pass protection. Turned 20 years old in August and body is still developing.

Tre Jackson | 6-4 | 330 | Florida St Jackson named first-team All-America by AP and Sports Illustrated and named All-ACC first team.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Leverage and strength to stand and steer defenders in confined spaces. Stays flat-footed and balanced at point of impact in pass pro. Deliberate, controlled climb to second level. Power to jolt in his hands. Shows recovery ability when beaten in run game. In short pull, can find target, engage and seal. Aggressive play demeanor. Can take a stand when being bull-rushed.

Arie Kouandjio | 6-5 | 310 | Alabama Kouandjio started 25 games in his career. He was named All-SEC first team as well as Capital One Football Academic All-America Second Team.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: On-target with hand strikes and works to steer his man out of the play in run game. Good in short-pull game and will fire himself into linebackers with force. Understands how to work in tandem and finds a way to get guys blocked. Has long arms and uses his length for redirect.

Josue Matias | 6-5 | 309 | Florida St Matias earned honorable mention All-America from Sports Illustrated and first-team All-ACC honors.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Long-limbed and consistently gets his hands on the defender first. Proficient cut-blocker. Plays with wide base and flashes good initial foot-quickness and set-up after snap. Excellent tempo to second level and locates and engages with consistent success. Understands angles and works feet into position before engaging in lateral run blocking. Keeps feet moving upon contact and shows finisher potential. Relaxed arms with well-timed punch. Recognizes twists and picks them up. Keeps weight centered.

Darrian Miller | 6-5 | 307 | Kentucky Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance against Vanderbilt. Miller played four years at Kentucky, playing in the second-most games on the team.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Above average pass protection. Plays with good pass-set width and depth. Can withstand bull-rush. Understands hand placement value and works to keep them inside. Plays under control. Looks for work and plays with consistent passion and desire. Intelligent player. Sees twists and stunts and responds effectively. Three-year starter who faced outstanding competition from the right ends he went up against.

John Miller | 6-2 | 303 | Louisville Named All-ACC honorable mention. He started all 12 games and made 50 career starts.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has power in his bulky upper body to bury his down-blocks. Features power in his hands to redirect. Has enough straight-line movement to pull on short side with reasonable effectiveness. Has a decent punch. Gets arm extension and can mirror in pass pro. Has initial fight and willingness to fight to reestablish his hands. Is able to alternate guard spots in-game.

Mitch Morse | 6-5 | 305 | Missouri Earned Second Team All-SEC honors in 2014 after switching to the blindside. He has also played center and right tackle.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Hard charging with necessary grit. Smart linemen who understands his shortcomings and makes the proper adjustments. Climbs to second level blocks with good angles and timing refusing to stay glued to his initial secure block. Uses a balanced pass set and avoids the waist bending and head butting seen from many linemen at point of contact. Uses a well-timed punch and won't show length-limited punch too early in the rep. Good feel for landing accurate initial strike in pass pro or run game. Has some straight-line quickness and can get out into space in screen game.

Robert Myers | 6-5 | 326 | Tennessee St Started three-plus years at Tennessee State both at tackle and right guard. Named second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Has good thickness and strength through lower body. Flashes desired functional strength with ability to anchor against bull rushers. Footwork is a plus and stays balanced in pass protection. Sound technician and recognizes D-line games. Initial punch has some juice behind it. Good body control and knee bend. Gets movement at point of attack when asked to drive block. Well-timed climb to second level. Will look for work downfield and hustles to trail play. Tough player with above-average strength for his size and a frame to add more weight.

Terry Poole | 6-5 | 307 | San Diego St Second-team all-MW selection anchoring an offensive line that tied 15th in the nation in tackles for loss allowed per game. Selected the SDSU Offensive Lineman of the Year and received the San Diego State Dr. R. Hardy/C.E. Peterson 2014 Captain's Award.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Good hand placement in run game. Is able to effort his way to run-block security. Has limitations, but plays within those limitations and shows good body control. Adequate pass pro posture with head back and hands ready. Has hip flexibility to make last-second recovery. Gives good, honest effort every snap.

Jeremiah Poutasi | 6-5 | 335 | Utah In 2014, he started all 13 games at left tackle and was named econd-team All-Pac-12 as well as the Las Vegas Bowl Offensive "Out-Performer" of the game.

NFL.com's Strengths Analysis: Improved from 27 quarterback hits/sacks allowed in 2013 to just 9.5 in 2014. Footwork and poise in pass protection improved as season progressed. Works to stay square in his pass sets for as long as he can. Beefy frame that takes up space. Flashes power when he's allowed to fire out. Uses wide base, choppy feet and good body control for his climb to second level. Decent feet for a man his size and is able to slide laterally to block on an angle. Has enough upper body strength to eventually anchor up even when he gets upright.

Brandon Scherff | 6-5 | 319 | Iowa Scherff was named the Outland Trophy winner in 2014 and a unanimous Consensus All-American. He was also named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big-10.