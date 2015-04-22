Eight Days Out - A Look Back at No. 8

Widely considered the best punter in the history of the sport, Ray Guy finally earned his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, making him the first pure punter ever elected into the Hall.

"It took me a long time to believe that one, I'll tell you what," said Guy when talking about receiving the call alerting him of his induction. "Even though I had made it and got the call, and they told me I was in the Class of '14, it still took me a few months to really soak in. Now it's here. I have the gold jacket now and I'll soon have the Hall of Fame ring so the outfit will be complete."