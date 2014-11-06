Ellis Becoming a Disruptive Force

Nov 06, 2014 at 09:34 AM

**

Q: The Broncos have a big offensive line with guys like Ryan Clady and Orlando Franklin. What do you guys have to do to get through them?**

Ellis:"Everybody has their strengths and their weaknesses. We just have to focus on each of their weaknesses and try to take advantage of them.

Q: Last week you went against Russell Wilson who's a mobile quarterback and now you're going against Peyton Manning. What's the difference in preparation for guys with different styles like that?

Ellis:"Just like you said, Russell, he holds the ball and he can make moves. You have to contain him from the outside. With Peyton, you have to send pressure through the inside. You have to flush him out and get him to move and that's how you affect him."

Q: Do you as a defensive line see progress?

Ellis:"Yes, I have. I have."

Q: What do you think is the key to getting over that final hump and getting a big win against a talented team like Denver?

Ellis:"We just have to do it. Not play close. We're always playing close, we just have to do it. When it's time and it presents itself, we just have to do it and win the game instead of just playing close. That's what it's going to take for us to have good execution on each side of the ball."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising