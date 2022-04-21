Episode 2 of 'Behind the Shield' premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. PT

A brand new episode of the Raiders' video series "Behind the Shield" is almost here.

In this second installment, go inside the room as Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby signs his contract extension, hear from General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels as they discuss Crosby's success and watch as the newest roster additions – including Chandler Jones and Davante Adams – come inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the first time.

The new episode premieres April 21st at 7 p.m. PT on the Raiders YouTube, the Raiders app and Raiders.com.