Episode 2 of 'Behind the Shield' premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. PT

A brand new episode of the Raiders' video series "Behind the Shield" is almost here.
In this second installment, go inside the room as Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby signs his contract extension, hear from General Manager Dave Ziegler and Head Coach Josh McDaniels as they discuss Crosby's success and watch as the newest roster additions – including Chandler Jones and Davante Adams – come inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center for the first time.
The new episode premieres April 21st at 7 p.m. PT on the Raiders YouTube, the Raiders app and Raiders.com.
"Behind The Shield," a new longform video series from Silver & Black Productions, gives Raider Nation full access into what's happening inside and outside the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters this offseason as McDaniels and Ziegler shift into their new roles and continue the organization's commitment to excellence. Containing exclusive sit-down interviews with the new coaching staff and new additions to the roster, go Behind The Shield for all things Raiders.
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.