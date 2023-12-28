Eric Allen named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Dec 27, 2023 at 05:26 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

HOF Eric Allen_1920x1080

Eric Allen is one step closer to football immortality.

The former Raiders cornerback was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Originally the Eagles' second-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft, Allen joined the Raiders after seven years with the Eagles and three with the Saints. He played in 58 games with 56 starts in the Silver and Black and picked off 15 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns as he helped the Raiders win the AFC West in 2000 and 2001 after back-to-back 8-8 campaigns his first two years in Oakland.

Allen is the only player in NFL history with two seasons of at least three interception returns for touchdowns.

The final vote for the Class of 2024 enshrinees will take place ahead of Super Bowl LVIII and will be announced during NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Feb. 8. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

