Eric Allen, Richard Seymour named as semifinalists for Hall of Fame's 2022 Class

Eric Allen and Richard Seymour are one step closer to joining the best of the best in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The two former Raiders were named as semifinalists for the Class of 2022, part of 26 modern-era players selected.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

Allen, a semifinalist for the second time, played for four seasons in the Silver and Black, in which he picked of 15 passes for 256 yards and three touchdown. The defensive back also helped the Raiders win the AFC West in 2000 and 2001.

Seymour is a semifinalist for the fifth time. The defensive lineman played in 53 games across four seasons for the Raiders, recording 18.5 sacks and one forced fumble, after eight years with the Patriots.

The semifinalist list will be trimmed to 15 modern-era finalists in December, with the addition of recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees: Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch.