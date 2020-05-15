Erik Harris shows up twice on NFL's list of top defensive touchdowns of 2019

Among all of the Raiders that took huge strides forward in their game in 2019, perhaps none was more impressive than Erik Harris.
In his fourth year in the NFL, the 30-year-old safety put it all together, starting 14 games for the Silver and Black and finishing second on the team with 74 tackles. More importantly, he found opportunities to put points on the board, housing two of his three interceptions.
On Friday, both of those pick-sixes were included in the NFL's compilation of the 25 best defensive touchdowns of 2019. Take a look.
Harris' wild journey from working at a potato chip factory, to playing in the CFL to the Raiders has been well-documented.
He'll be expected to step up as a vocal leader of a revamped secondary in 2020, which includes first-round pick Damon Arnette and free agent additions Jeff Heath and Damarious Randall.
Check out photos of S Erik Harris' best moments from this past season with the Silver and Black.