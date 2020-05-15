Friday, May 15, 2020 04:24 PM

Erik Harris shows up twice on NFL's list of top defensive touchdowns of 2019

raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
harris-main-110719_v2
Sees The Day, Inc.

Among all of the Raiders that took huge strides forward in their game in 2019, perhaps none was more impressive than Erik Harris.

In his fourth year in the NFL, the 30-year-old safety put it all together, starting 14 games for the Silver and Black and finishing second on the team with 74 tackles. More importantly, he found opportunities to put points on the board, housing two of his three interceptions.

On Friday, both of those pick-sixes were included in the NFL's compilation of the 25 best defensive touchdowns of 2019. Take a look.

Harris' wild journey from working at a potato chip factory, to playing in the CFL to the Raiders has been well-documented.

He'll be expected to step up as a vocal leader of a revamped secondary in 2020, which includes first-round pick Damon Arnette and free agent additions Jeff Heath and Damarious Randall.

Top Shots: S Erik Harris

Check out photos of S Erik Harris' best moments from this past season with the Silver and Black.

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.
1 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) warming up before the regular season game against the Chicago Bears.

James Plain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) is introduced onto the field before their regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
2 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) is introduced onto the field before their regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) with fans after the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
3 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) with fans after the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and safety Erik Harris (25) pray on the field before their regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
4 / 22

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and safety Erik Harris (25) pray on the field before their regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) lines up before the kickoff during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.
5 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) lines up before the kickoff during the Raiders regular season game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 22

Safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Safety Erik Harris (25) defends during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 22

Safety Erik Harris (25) defends during the Raiders regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.
9 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) rushes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
10 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) rushes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season game against the New York Jets.
11 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) goes to make a tackle during the regular season game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) rushes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
13 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) rushes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
14 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) defends during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.
15 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) defends during the regular season game against the Detroit Lions.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) goes up for an interception during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) goes up for an interception during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) runs after intercepting a pass during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates during the regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.
22 / 22

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) celebrates during the regular season game against the Tennessee Titans.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Hunter Renfrow tells SportsCenter he 'can't wait' to play in Las Vegas
news

Hunter Renfrow tells SportsCenter he 'can't wait' to play in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver discussed the upcoming season, the difference between Coach Gruden and Dabo Swinney and more.
Ryan Reaves praises Las Vegas fan base: 'The city has proved it's a sports town'
news

Ryan Reaves praises Las Vegas fan base: 'The city has proved it's a sports town'

Las Vegas Golden Knight Ryan Reaves expects the city to show an outpouring of support for the Raiders when they take the field in 2020.
Sign up to receive information about Allegiant Stadium Tours as it becomes available
news

Sign up to receive information about Allegiant Stadium Tours as it becomes available

Go behind the scenes of our world-class stadium like never before. Sign up to receive Allegiant Stadium Tours information as it becomes available.
LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​
news

LA NFL ANUNCIA NUEVOS PASOS PARA AUMENTAR SU DIVERSIDAD​​

La liga aumenta oportunidades para el desarrollo y progreso de carreras profesionales a través de cambios que promueven la movilidad y la expansión de la Regla Rooney.

Advertising