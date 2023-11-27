Even in defeat, Aidan O'Connell's week-by-week progression has been on display

Aidan O'Connell didn't have a bad game by any means, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the look on his face postgame.
Statistically speaking, it was actually O'Connell's best game as a Raider to date. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 248 yards, with a career-high 101.6 quarterback rating.
He was striking with his receivers early and often, as seven different receivers recorded a catch along with an 18-yard touchdown throw to Jakobi Meyers.
All of that considered, none of it mattered to O'Connell after suffering the 31-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"We got to do a better job sustaining. Do a better job in the second half executing," the quarterback said postgame. "When they have long drives, we have to do a good job of keeping our defense off the field and sustaining drives and getting ahead of the sticks, and staying ahead of the sticks. It's a combination of a lot of different things. You have to be able to run the ball, pass the ball and execute.
"I think like we continue to talk about, there's a level of sustaining that we have to get better at, that we have to implement in practice and try to do a good job of continuing to focus."
Even with the loss, the rookie quarterback's progression over five starts has been noticeable. This was his second game this season he didn't turnover the ball, creating a nice rhythm on his throws and looking comfortable in the pocket.
While downplaying himself, he credited the offensive line for the success of the overall offense.
"I feel that our offensive line did an awesome job," said O'Connell. "[The Chiefs] throw a lot of different things at you and they continue that throughout the game. New looks, looks we've seen, looks we haven't. So, kudos to our offensive line for playing really hard and keeping me upright and for the guys around me playing really well."
Since taking over as the starting quarterback, O'Connell has split the four games and holds a 2-1 record at home. With each and every practice and game rep, things get easier for the former Purdue Boilmaker.
He and his teammates will now go back in the lab for the bye week to rest and recharge before trying to take the Raiders offense to the next level with the Vikings on deck in Week 14.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.