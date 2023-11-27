Even in defeat, Aidan O'Connell's week-by-week progression has been on display

Aidan O'Connell didn't have a bad game by any means, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the look on his face postgame.

Statistically speaking, it was actually O'Connell's best game as a Raider to date. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 248 yards, with a career-high 101.6 quarterback rating.

He was striking with his receivers early and often, as seven different receivers recorded a catch along with an 18-yard touchdown throw to Jakobi Meyers.

All of that considered, none of it mattered to O'Connell after suffering the 31-17 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We got to do a better job sustaining. Do a better job in the second half executing," the quarterback said postgame. "When they have long drives, we have to do a good job of keeping our defense off the field and sustaining drives and getting ahead of the sticks, and staying ahead of the sticks. It's a combination of a lot of different things. You have to be able to run the ball, pass the ball and execute.