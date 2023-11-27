Quick Snap: Raiders cool off after hot start, fall to Chiefs 

Even though the Chiefs were missing their top receivers in Mercole Hardman and Kadarius Toney, Patrick Mahomes found chemistry with rookie receiver Rashee Rice. The duo connected on eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

For the Raiders, the dynamic receiving duo of Meyers and Davante Adams accumulated 152 receiving yards of the Raiders' total 358 offensive yards against a stingy Chiefs defense. In his fifth start, O'Connell went 23-of-33 for 248 yards and the touchdown to Meyers

The lone sack of the day for the Raiders came from Maxx Crosby, who's now at 11.5 total for the season.

Notably, the Silver and Black didn't commit a penalty the entirety of the game.