Quick Snap: Raiders cool off after hot start, fall to Chiefs 

The Raiders got off to a hot start in Allegiant Stadium, but couldn't fend off the Kansas City Chiefs' comeback, falling 31-17.
A continued dominant defense stymied the Chiefs with three and four-play drives to begin the game. Kansas City's offense was limited to 11 yards of offense in the first quarter.
The Raiders jumped out to a 14-point lead following a touchdown grab by Jakobi Meyers and a 63-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs. It was the Pro Bowl running back's longest rush of the season – putting him over 1,000 scrimmage yards for a fifth consecutive season.
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell was dropping dimes all over the field in the first half, going 13-for-16 with 138 passing yards.
Despite the early success from the Raiders, it wasn't enough to fend off the Super Bowl champions for long. The Chiefs began to get in a groove late in the first half, scoring 21 unanswered points.
Even though the Chiefs were missing their top receivers in Mercole Hardman and Kadarius Toney, Patrick Mahomes found chemistry with rookie receiver Rashee Rice. The duo connected on eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns on the day.
For the Raiders, the dynamic receiving duo of Meyers and Davante Adams accumulated 152 receiving yards of the Raiders' total 358 offensive yards against a stingy Chiefs defense. In his fifth start, O'Connell went 23-of-33 for 248 yards and the touchdown to Meyers
The lone sack of the day for the Raiders came from Maxx Crosby, who's now at 11.5 total for the season.
Notably, the Silver and Black didn't commit a penalty the entirety of the game.
Las Vegas now looks to regroup during their bye week. The rest and recovery could pay dividends heading into the late stretch of their season.
