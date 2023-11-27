Quick Snap: Raiders cool off after hot start, fall to Chiefs 

Nov 26, 2023 at 04:15 PM
Levi Edwards

The Raiders got off to a hot start in Allegiant Stadium, but couldn't fend off the Kansas City Chiefs' comeback, falling 31-17.

A continued dominant defense stymied the Chiefs with three and four-play drives to begin the game. Kansas City's offense was limited to 11 yards of offense in the first quarter.

The Raiders jumped out to a 14-point lead following a touchdown grab by Jakobi Meyers and a 63-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs. It was the Pro Bowl running back's longest rush of the season – putting him over 1,000 scrimmage yards for a fifth consecutive season.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell was dropping dimes all over the field in the first half, going 13-for-16 with 138 passing yards.

Despite the early success from the Raiders, it wasn't enough to fend off the Super Bowl champions for long. The Chiefs began to get in a groove late in the first half, scoring 21 unanswered points.

Even though the Chiefs were missing their top receivers in Mercole Hardman and Kadarius Toney, Patrick Mahomes found chemistry with rookie receiver Rashee Rice. The duo connected on eight receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. The reigning NFL MVP threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns on the day.

For the Raiders, the dynamic receiving duo of Meyers and Davante Adams accumulated 152 receiving yards of the Raiders' total 358 offensive yards against a stingy Chiefs defense. In his fifth start, O'Connell went 23-of-33 for 248 yards and the touchdown to Meyers

The lone sack of the day for the Raiders came from Maxx Crosby, who's now at 11.5 total for the season.

Notably, the Silver and Black didn't commit a penalty the entirety of the game.

Las Vegas now looks to regroup during their bye week. The rest and recovery could pay dividends heading into the late stretch of their season.

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
