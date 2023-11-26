Halftime Report: Raiders get off to a swift start against the Chiefs 

An efficient offense
The Raiders have placed emphasis on being more efficient on the offensive side of the ball, and that's exactly what happened. The Raiders' opening drive consisted of nine plays for 75 yards – going 3-of-3 on third down conversions – and was capped off with an 18-yard receiving touchdown by Jakobi Meyers. This marked just the second time a team this season has scored on their opening drive against the Chiefs.
Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell totaled 138 passing yards this half while completing 13-of-16 pass attempts. Along with Davante Adams' team-leading five receptions for 73 yards, O'Connell continued to spread the ball around and connect with Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs and Amber Abdullah.
O'Connell and Co. finished the half with 245 total yards of offense and converted 3-of-5 third downs attempts.
Another strong defensive outing
This Raiders defense has become a hot topic of conversation and they continue to prove why.
The Silver and Black forced the Chiefs to a three-and-out on their opening drive, marking the seventh game this season that the Raiders defense has forced a 3-and-out on an opponents' first possession. They have held the Chiefs total offense to 163 total yards.
The great No. 8
For the fifth time in his career, running back Josh Jacobs has totaled 1,000+ yards of scrimmage in a season. He is now one of nine running backs to since 2000 to do so within his first five seasons.
From his 12 carries, Jacobs finished the half with 94 rushing yards and a 63-yard rushing touchdown. The last time the Raiders had a single rush for 50 or more yards was when Jacobs ran for 86 yards against the Seahawks on Nov. 27, 2022
View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.