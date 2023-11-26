Halftime Report: Raiders get off to a swift start against the Chiefs 

Nov 26, 2023 at 02:49 PM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

An efficient offense

The Raiders have placed emphasis on being more efficient on the offensive side of the ball, and that's exactly what happened. The Raiders' opening drive consisted of nine plays for 75 yards – going 3-of-3 on third down conversions – and was capped off with an 18-yard receiving touchdown by Jakobi Meyers. This marked just the second time a team this season has scored on their opening drive against the Chiefs.

Rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell totaled 138 passing yards this half while completing 13-of-16 pass attempts. Along with Davante Adams' team-leading five receptions for 73 yards, O'Connell continued to spread the ball around and connect with Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs and Amber Abdullah.

O'Connell and Co. finished the half with 245 total yards of offense and converted 3-of-5 third downs attempts.

Another strong defensive outing

This Raiders defense has become a hot topic of conversation and they continue to prove why.

The Silver and Black forced the Chiefs to a three-and-out on their opening drive, marking the seventh game this season that the Raiders defense has forced a 3-and-out on an opponents' first possession. They have held the Chiefs total offense to 163 total yards.

The great No. 8

For the fifth time in his career, running back Josh Jacobs has totaled 1,000+ yards of scrimmage in a season. He is now one of nine running backs to since 2000 to do so within his first five seasons.

From his 12 carries, Jacobs finished the half with 94 rushing yards and a 63-yard rushing touchdown. The last time the Raiders had a single rush for 50 or more yards was when Jacobs ran for 86 yards against the Seahawks on Nov. 27, 2022

Gameday Photos: Week 12 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after making an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates after rushing for a 63-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Malik Reed (52) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Marcus Epps (1) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 98

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 98

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Even in defeat, Aidan O'Connell's week-by-week progression has been on display

The rookie quarterback had a career-high 101.6 quarterback rating in the 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.
news

Buen arranque no es suficiente para Raiders ante Jefes

Los Malosos se quedan cortos en su intento de extender racha ganadora en casa al sucumbir frente a Kansas City.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders cool off after hot start, fall to Chiefs 

The Silver and Black suffer tough home loss to division rivals, score
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 12 Inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 12, view the inactive players for today's game.

Latest Content

video

Raiders' fast start wasn't enough to hold off Chiefs in Week 12 loss | Raiders Gameday

Nov 26, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 12 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Raiders Gameday.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Chiefs

Nov 26, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
news

Even in defeat, Aidan O'Connell's week-by-week progression has been on display

Nov 26, 2023

The rookie quarterback had a career-high 101.6 quarterback rating in the 31-17 loss to the Chiefs.
audio

Coach Pierce and Aidan O'Connell's Postgame Pressers | Week 12 | RPP

Nov 26, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell address the media following the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Coach Pierce Postgame Presser - 11.26.23 | Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Nov 26, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

Aidan O'Connell Postgame Presser - 11.26.23 | Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Nov 26, 2023

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell addresses the media following the Raiders' Week 12 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Buen arranque no es suficiente para Raiders ante Jefes

Nov 26, 2023

Los Malosos se quedan cortos en su intento de extender racha ganadora en casa al sucumbir frente a Kansas City.
video

Full Game Highlights: Raiders vs. Chiefs - Week 12

Nov 26, 2023

Watch full game highlights from the Raiders' Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders cool off after hot start, fall to Chiefs 

Nov 26, 2023

The Silver and Black suffer tough home loss to division rivals, score
video

Must-See Play! Jakobi Meyers' diving 33-yard snag

Nov 26, 2023

Watch as quarterback Aidan O'Connell finds wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for an impressive 33-yard catch during the third quarter against the Chiefs.
video

Madd Maxx! Patrick Mahomes sacked by Maxx Crosby

Nov 26, 2023

Watch as defensive end Maxx Crosby brings down Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a loss of 7 yards.
news

Halftime Report: Raiders get off to a swift start against the Chiefs 

Nov 26, 2023

The Raiders and Chiefs go into halftime knotted at 14 apiece. 
View All
Advertising