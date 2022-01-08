Everything happening at Allegiant Stadium during the Week 18 primetime matchup vs. Chargers

Lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch:

Virginia Madden, wife of the pro football luminary John Madden, will be joined by his sister Judy, sons Mike and his wife Susie, Joe and his wife Wendy as well as grandsons Jesse and Jack to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. It is most fitting that the Madden family carry out the honor as it was John Madden who was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch in 2011, as a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy and enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."