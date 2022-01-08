Everything happening at Allegiant Stadium during the Week 18 primetime matchup vs. Chargers

Pregame:
Raider Nation will have several opportunities to honor the late John Madden in the lead up to kickoff of this Sunday night's 2021 regular season finale. Gates will open at 1 p.m. for this special occasion that will include historical interactive elements from Madden's iconic career for fans to observe until 4 p.m.
Fans with tickets to the game will have the chance to view outside and tour inside the famed Madden Cruiser, which will be on display on the west side of Allegiant Stadium. The original Greyhound bus, which was donated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, was converted into the "Madden Cruiser I" in 1987.
Additionally, ticketed fans will be able to visit an interactive timeline display – located on the west side of Allegiant Stadium – that showcases special moments in Madden's life, as well as have the opportunity to sign wall structures to leave their thoughts and memories of Coach Madden. The structures can be found at the Modelo Tailgate Zone located inside the Southwest Entry Gate, on the North Plaza Platform located inside the Ford North Entry Gate and at the Madden Cruiser location on the west side of the stadium.
Lighting of the Al Davis Memorial Torch:
Virginia Madden, wife of the pro football luminary John Madden, will be joined by his sister Judy, sons Mike and his wife Susie, Joe and his wife Wendy as well as grandsons Jesse and Jack to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to kickoff of the Las Vegas Raiders game versus the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. It is most fitting that the Madden family carry out the honor as it was John Madden who was the first to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch in 2011, as a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy and enduring vision that "the fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders' organization is the will to win."
Halftime:
Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon will headline a thrilling halftime performance during Sunday's AFC West showdown. For the last decade plus, the words "YEAH," "OK" and "WHAT" have been synonymous with Lil Jon. He has been one of the most prominent figures in music and pop culture alike, performing with Usher & Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, TLC (on FOX's American Idol), Yandel, LMFAO and Sydney Samson, just to name a few.
Player milestones to watch for:
In Week 18, a few franchise records are on the line to be broken. Here is a list of what certain players need to do in order to etch their names into the Silver and Black's record book.
QB Derek Carr
- Carr is 72 passing yards away from breaking the franchise record for single-season passing yards, set by Rich Gannon in 2002 (4,689 yards).
- With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
K Daniel Carlson
- Carlson needs one field goal to set the all-time single-season record for made field goals in franchise history. He is currently tied with Jeff Jaeger (35 in 1993).
- Carlson needs to score 12 points to set the single-season franchise record for most points scored, breaking his own record of 144 points set last season.
- Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
RB Josh Jacobs
- Jacobs needs 45 rushing yards to become the 13th player in franchise history to record 3,000 career rushing yards.
LB Denzel Perryman
- Perryman needs two tackles to break the single-season total tackles record of 146 set back in 1998 by Greg Biekert.
WR Hunter Renfrow
- Renfrow needs one catch to become just the second wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season, joining Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997).
- Renfrow needs six catches to break Tim Brown's record of most receptions in a single-season by a Raiders wide receiver (104).
- Renfrow needs nine catches to break the franchise single-season receptions record set by Darren Waller in 2020 (107 receptions).
CLEAR Health Pass and alternate screening:
The Las Vegas Raiders are once again recommending that fully vaccinated fans attending the Sunday, January 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers download the CLEAR Health Pass before arriving at Allegiant Stadium. The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand.
For those that cannot use the CLEAR Health Pass to verify their vaccination status, Alternate Screening is being offered at two locations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, January 9 – in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Vaccinations will also be offered at these sites.
John Madden's "Madden Cruiser I" was on display outside of Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before heading to Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.