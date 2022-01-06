Raiders to honor John Madden on Sunday 

Jan 06, 2022 at 11:30 AM
HENDERSON, Nev. – Raider Nation will have several opportunities to honor John Madden leading up to kickoff of this Sunday night's 2021 regular season finale when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Gates will open at 1 p.m. for this special occasion that will include historical interactive elements from Madden's iconic career for fans to observe until 4 p.m.

MADDEN CRUISER AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Fans with tickets to the game will have the chance to view outside and tour inside the famed Madden Cruiser, which will be on display on the west side of Allegiant Stadium. The original Greyhound bus, which was donated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, was converted into the "Madden Cruiser I" in 1987. The bus, which became his road office, logged 80,000 miles annually, transporting Madden to his broadcast gigs across the country after he decided he no longer wanted to fly.

DISPLAY SHOWCASES MADDEN'S SPECIAL MOMENTS

Ticketed fans will also be able to visit an interactive timeline display that showcases special moments in Madden's life—including his pre-pro football days, Raiders coaching career, his time in the broadcast booth, his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust and the Madden Video Game—which will be available for viewing on the west side of Allegiant Stadium.

RAIDER NATION CAN SIGN WALL TO HONOR MADDEN

Also, wall structures will be set up around Allegiant Stadium where fans can leave their thoughts and memories of Coach Madden. The structures can be found at the Modelo Tailgate Zone located inside the Southwest Entry Gate, on the North Plaza Platform located inside the Ford North Entry Gate and at the Madden Cruiser location on the west side of Allegiant Stadium.

Consistent with Las Vegas Raiders home game admission policy, all fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information to enter Allegiant Stadium on gameday. The fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand. For those that cannot because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations, the Raiders are offering two locations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, January 9, that will provide these services—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium can be found here: https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/raiders-gameday-alternate-screening

