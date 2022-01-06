Raiders ready to show out in front of Las Vegas crowd more than ever this Sunday

K.J. Wright will play a huge role for the Raiders defense this Sunday – not only with what he provide physically, but with the experience he carries based off situations like this. Wright has played in a total of 15 playoff games in his career, including two Super Bowls. Only a handful of his other teammates on the active roster have played in a postseason game before. While Wright knows what it takes to make a playoff run, he's using his veteran leadership to keep the young locker room focused going into a game with such big implications.

"Don't makes this game bigger than what it really is," Wright said of the advice he'd like to give his younger teammates going into Sunday. "Obviously it's a very important game, but don't get so outside of yourself to where, 'Oh, this moment is too big for me.' This is a really cool moment that you're going to remember for a long time once we seal the deal. ... Just keep it simple, trust your teammates, trust the call. Just do the little things right and just do it with a nasty attitude. If we do that, we'll get the results that we want.