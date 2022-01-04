Game Preview: Raiders host Chargers for primetime season finale

What to watch for

Week 18 and a wild-card spot for the winner – welcome to one of the biggest games ever between the Raiders and Chargers.

Both teams are led by quarterbacks who have shown off their powerful arms this season. Chargers' second-year quarterback Justin Herbert is continuing to impress on the field and recently broke their franchise record for passing touchdown on a season, while Raiders' Derek Carr is having one of his best statistical seasons yet and is nearing setting a new franchise single-season passing yard record. The two QBs are No. 3 and 4 in the league in passing yards, with Herbert just 13 yards ahead of Carr.