Game Preview: Raiders host Chargers for primetime season finale

The Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) are gearing up to host a primetime season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) with a spot in the playoffs on the line.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 5:20 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: NBC
|Al Michaels
|Cris Collinsworth
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Brent Musburger
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
Week 18 and a wild-card spot for the winner – welcome to one of the biggest games ever between the Raiders and Chargers.
Both teams are led by quarterbacks who have shown off their powerful arms this season. Chargers' second-year quarterback Justin Herbert is continuing to impress on the field and recently broke their franchise record for passing touchdown on a season, while Raiders' Derek Carr is having one of his best statistical seasons yet and is nearing setting a new franchise single-season passing yard record. The two QBs are No. 3 and 4 in the league in passing yards, with Herbert just 13 yards ahead of Carr.
The Raiders will also be looking to avenge the Week 4 loss they suffered to their AFC West foe at SoFi Stadium. In that matchup, the Silver and Black offense was held to 48 rushing yards, while Carr threw for 196 yards – the least he has thrown in any game this season.
Series history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Chargers, 65-56-2, dating back to 1960. When the two teams last met on Oct. 4 earlier this season – also in primetime – the Chargers handed the Raiders their first loss of the season, 28-14.
Current stats
The Raiders offense ranks 11th in the league in total offense (364.9 yards per game), sixth in passing (274.7 ypg), 29th in rushing (90.2 ypg) and 18th in points (21.2 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 13th in total defense (330.8 ypg), 10th in passing (214.6 ypg), 21st in rushing (116.1 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (25.4 ppg).
The Chargers offense ranks fourth in total offense (387.1 ypg), fourth in passing (277.8 ypg), 20th in rushing (109.3 ypg) and sixth in points (27.6 ppg). Defensively, the Chargers rank 23rd in total defense (361.0 ypg), 13th in passing (224.3 ypg), 30th in rushing (136.7 ypg) and tied for 26th in points allowed (26.5 ppg).
Numbers to know
- Quarterback Derek Carr is 72 passing yards away from breaking the franchise record for single-season passing yards, set by Rich Gannon in 2002 (4,689 yards)
- With 300+ passing yards in Sunday's game, Carr could record his seventh 300-yard passing game this season, setting a new career high.
- Kicker Daniel Carlson needs one field goal to set the all-time single-season record for made field goals in franchise history. He is currently tied with Jeff Jaeger (35 in 1993).
- Carlson needs to score 12 points to set the single-season franchise record for most points scored, breaking his own record of 144 points set last season.
- Carlson needs two field goals of 50-plus yards to tie Sebastian Janikowski for most such field goals (seven) in franchise single-season history.
- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson needs two touchdowns of 50-plus yards to tie Jerry Rice for most all-time (36) in league history.
- Running back Josh Jacobs needs 45 rushing yards to become the 13th player in franchise history to record 3,000 career rushing yards.
- Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue needs two sacks to tie his career high of 12 sacks, set in 2017.
- Linebacker Denzel Perryman needs two tackles to break the single-season total tackles record of 146 set back in 1998 by Greg Biekert.
- Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow needs one catch to become just the second wide receiver in franchise history to record at least 100 receptions in a single season, joining Tim Brown (104 receptions in 1997).
- Renfrow needs nine catches to break the franchise single-season receptions record set by Darren Waller in 2020 (107 receptions).
Notable pro connections
- Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley served in the same position for the Chargers for four seasons (2017-20).
- Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. played five seasons with the Chargers (2016-20) and earned two Pro Bowl nods in his time there.
- Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and spent the first six years of his career with the team.
- Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and played with the team for four seasons.
- Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square played for the Chargers from 2014 to 2020.
- Raiders safety Roderic Teamer played one season with Los Angeles after signing with the Chargers in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.
- Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson spent three seasons with the Chargers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018.
- Multiple current Raiders coaches also spent time in various coaching positions for the Chargers: Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia (2011-12), defensive backs coach Ron Milus (2013-20), linebackers coach Richard Smith (2017-20), Byron Storer (2012-13), assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch (2018-20) and defensive quality control coach Ryan Milus (2019-20).
- Chargers tight end Jared Cook spent two seasons with the Raiders (2017-18) and earned his first Pro Bowl nod with the team.
- Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill played as a safety for the Raiders in 2005.
- Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith served as tight ends coach for the Raiders from 2018-20.
- Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley served as the Raiders defensive back coach in 2018.
With the Silver and Black's season finale moved to Sunday Night Football, take a look back at some of the top moments from primetime games in Raiders history.