Evolve and Adapt: The drive that led Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler from New England to the Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders Owner Mark Davis had more than 20 years of coaching experience and six Super Bowl titles to consider when deciding to select Josh McDaniels as his next head coach.

"The success of the Patriots and watching them over the years, I've seen them do it with Tom Brady, of course, the greatest of all time, but I also saw the development of Tom Brady, the greatest of all time," Davis said in a press conference introducing the head coach Monday. "Then I saw it with Matt Cassel. I saw him be able to win with him and make Matt Cassel the hottest free agent commodity on the market. Then I saw him do it this year with a rookie quarterback.

"I've just always seen the Patriots as a team that not only adapts from week to week or half to half, but maybe even series to series. I just believe in Josh's ability to assess a situation and make the changes in real time, and that's always been something that's impressed me."

That ability to adapt is quite possibly the most exciting attribute McDaniels brings to Las Vegas. The former Patriots offensive coordinator has had an extensive amount of time coaching under some of the most successful coaches in football history.

He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban at Michigan State. After a 10-2 record and a Citrus Bowl victory, he moved on to the NFL as personnel assistant under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. In McDaniels' first season with the Patriots franchise, they defeated the St. Louis Rams 20-17 in Super Bowl XXXVI.