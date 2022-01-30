Fast Facts: Get to know new Raiders GM Dave Ziegler

The Raiders have found their general manager in Dave Ziegler.
Here are a few fast facts from Ziegler's journey to Las Vegas.
1. Ziegler has 12 years of NFL experience, beginning with a three-season stint with the Denver Broncos in 2010. He has spent the past nine years with the Patriots, first serving as assistant director of pro scouting and most recently as director of player personnel.
In that span, he helped the franchise to three Super Bowl wins.
2. A Class of 2000 graduate from John Carroll University, Ziegler is a former wide receiver/punt returner/kick returner for the school and a three-time D-III All-American, with some of his records still standing — including career return yards, return average and touchdowns.
He later started his coaching career at John Carroll before heading to Iona College. In 2010, he was inducted into John Carroll's Hall of Fame for his athletic accomplishments.
3. Not only has Ziegler spent time in college and the pros, he also worked as a high school coach. Before heading to the Denver Broncos in 2010, Ziegler served as the special teams coordinator at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.
During that time, he coached running backs and tight ends, while serving as a guidance counselor for the school in coordination with his master's degree in counseling.
4. The 44-year-old is native of Tallmadge, Ohio, where he attended Tallmadge High School and starred on the gridiron at wide receiver, cornerback and returner.