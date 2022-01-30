Fast Facts: Get to know new Raiders GM Dave Ziegler

Jan 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Ziegler_thumb_013022

The Raiders have found their general manager in Dave Ziegler.

Here are a few fast facts from Ziegler's journey to Las Vegas.

1. Ziegler has 12 years of NFL experience, beginning with a three-season stint with the Denver Broncos in 2010. He has spent the past nine years with the Patriots, first serving as assistant director of pro scouting and most recently as director of player personnel.

In that span, he helped the franchise to three Super Bowl wins.

2. A Class of 2000 graduate from John Carroll University, Ziegler is a former wide receiver/punt returner/kick returner for the school and a three-time D-III All-American, with some of his records still standing — including career return yards, return average and touchdowns.

He later started his coaching career at John Carroll before heading to Iona College. In 2010, he was inducted into John Carroll's Hall of Fame for his athletic accomplishments.

3. Not only has Ziegler spent time in college and the pros, he also worked as a high school coach. Before heading to the Denver Broncos in 2010, Ziegler served as the special teams coordinator at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During that time, he coached running backs and tight ends, while serving as a guidance counselor for the school in coordination with his master's degree in counseling.

4. The 44-year-old is native of Tallmadge, Ohio, where he attended Tallmadge High School and starred on the gridiron at wide receiver, cornerback and returner.

Related Content

news

Raiders hire Dave Ziegler as General Manager

The Silver and Black have their new GM.
news

NFL to host multiple community events throughout Pro Bowl week in Las Vegas

The impact of the 2022 Pro Bowl will extend far beyond Allegiant Stadium, coming to life through the NFL's many community and youth football events.
news

Derek Carr gives young Raiders fan a Super Bowl-sized surprise

A fifth grader from Indio, California, received some incredible news from her favorite quarterback Wednesday on Good Morning America.
news

Tre'von Moehrig selected to PFWA's 2021 All-Rookie Team

In his first season in Las Vegas, the rookie started all 17 games this season at free safety and played 99.48 of defensive snaps this season.
Advertising