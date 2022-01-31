Fast Facts: Get to know Raiders new Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Jan 31, 2022 at 03:04 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders have officially hired Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

Here are a few fast facts detailing McDaniels' path to the Silver and Black.

1. In his 21 years of coaching experience, McDaniels has spent 13 years as the Patriots offensive coordinator across two stints with the team. During that span, he led New England's offense to a top-10 ranking eight times, including being the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

McDaniels has been part of six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, three of those as the offensive coordinator.

2. McDaniels is a former wide receiver and quarterback, playing from 1995-98 at John Carroll University. He was teammates with former linebacker London Fletcher, Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco and LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian, to name a few.

He was also roommates with Raiders GM Dave Ziegler, who played on the team as a wide receiver/punt returner/kick returner.

3. Also like Ziegler, McDaniels grew up in Ohio – a native of Canton. His father Thom McDaniels is a since-retired high school football coach who became one of the most respected high school coaches over the course of his 26-year head coaching career.

Coaching runs in the McDaniels' family, as Josh's brother Ben McDaniels is the assistant wide receivers coach/offensive assistant for the Houston Texans.

4. When he accepted his first head coaching job with the Denver Broncos in 2009, McDaniels was the youngest head coach to ever be hired at the age of 32.

However, he only held that mark for about a week, as Tampa Bay hired Raheem Morris – who is two months younger than McDaniels – as the Buccaneers' head coach soon after.

Photos: New Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels

View photos of new Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

Josh McDaniels Previous Teams: New England Patriots (2012-21), St. Louis Rams (2011), Denver Broncos (2009-10), New England Patriots (2001-08)
