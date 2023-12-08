Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Vikings?

Raiders-Vikings Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

To me, the best strategy for this game is to tease the Raiders up to +9.

My gut says to take the Raiders +3, but in a matchup between two well-rested sides, I'll opt for added insurance.

Since adding Josh Dobbs, the Vikings have loved playing close games. In four games, the Vikings have seen all four decided under nine points.

Conversely, the Raiders have proved a very tough home side. Outside of their performance against the Chiefs, Las Vegas is 4-1 straight up at home, with their lone loss coming by only five points.

Further, what has impressed me most about this Vegas team under Antonio Pierce is their pass defense. Since Week 9, the Raiders have posted three above-average performances by pass defense DVOA. That puts them in a good position to defend the Vikings offense, which offers virtually no running threat.