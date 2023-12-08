Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Vikings?

Dec 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah: Vikings

Colleen Wolfe: Vikings

Adam Rank: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Vikings

Marc Sessler: Raiders

Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders

Grant Gordon: Raiders

Nick Shook: Vikings

Eric Edholm: Vikings

Kevin Patra: Raiders

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Vikings

Matt Bowen: Vikings

Mike Clay: Vikings

Dan Graziano: Vikings

Kimberly Martin: Vikings

Eric Moody: Vikings

Jason Reid: Vikings

Lindsey Thiry: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Vikings

Ryan Wilson: Vikings

John Breech: Raiders

Tyler Sullivan: Raiders

Dave Richard: Vikings

Jamey Eisenberg: Vikings

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Vikings

Chris Simms: Vikings

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Claire Kuwana: Vikings

Gilberto Manzano: Vikings

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Raiders

Matt Verderame: Vikings

Raiders-Vikings Pick

Nick Hennion, BetMGM

To me, the best strategy for this game is to tease the Raiders up to +9.

My gut says to take the Raiders +3, but in a matchup between two well-rested sides, I'll opt for added insurance.

Since adding Josh Dobbs, the Vikings have loved playing close games. In four games, the Vikings have seen all four decided under nine points.

Conversely, the Raiders have proved a very tough home side. Outside of their performance against the Chiefs, Las Vegas is 4-1 straight up at home, with their lone loss coming by only five points.

Further, what has impressed me most about this Vegas team under Antonio Pierce is their pass defense. Since Week 9, the Raiders have posted three above-average performances by pass defense DVOA. That puts them in a good position to defend the Vikings offense, which offers virtually no running threat.

As a result, expect the Raiders to either win the game outright or keep it within this number. Pair them with the Ravens -1 in a two-team, six-point teaser.

Click here for BetMGM’s game overview with odds info and more.

Practice Photos: Thursday 12.7.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Silver and Black return from the bye week to prepare for their Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 45

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61), tackle Justin Herron (71), tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61), tackle Justin Herron (71), tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) and guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 45

A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in a huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73), guard Netane Muti (54) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73), guard Netane Muti (54) and guard Greg Van Roten (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11), wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 45

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11), wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
