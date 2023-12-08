Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Vikings?

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah: Vikings
Colleen Wolfe: Vikings
Adam Rank: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Vikings
Marc Sessler: Raiders
Maurice Jones-Drew: Raiders
Grant Gordon: Raiders
Nick Shook: Vikings
Eric Edholm: Vikings
Kevin Patra: Raiders
Stephania Bell: Vikings
Matt Bowen: Vikings
Mike Clay: Vikings
Dan Graziano: Vikings
Kimberly Martin: Vikings
Eric Moody: Vikings
Jason Reid: Vikings
Lindsey Thiry: Raiders
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Vikings
Ryan Wilson: Vikings
John Breech: Raiders
Tyler Sullivan: Raiders
Dave Richard: Vikings
Jamey Eisenberg: Vikings
Mike Florio: Vikings
Chris Simms: Vikings
Albert Breer: Vikings
Mitch Goldich: Vikings
Claire Kuwana: Vikings
Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
Conor Orr: Vikings
John Pluym: Raiders
Matt Verderame: Vikings
Raiders-Vikings Pick
Nick Hennion, BetMGM
To me, the best strategy for this game is to tease the Raiders up to +9.
My gut says to take the Raiders +3, but in a matchup between two well-rested sides, I'll opt for added insurance.
Since adding Josh Dobbs, the Vikings have loved playing close games. In four games, the Vikings have seen all four decided under nine points.
Conversely, the Raiders have proved a very tough home side. Outside of their performance against the Chiefs, Las Vegas is 4-1 straight up at home, with their lone loss coming by only five points.
Further, what has impressed me most about this Vegas team under Antonio Pierce is their pass defense. Since Week 9, the Raiders have posted three above-average performances by pass defense DVOA. That puts them in a good position to defend the Vikings offense, which offers virtually no running threat.
As a result, expect the Raiders to either win the game outright or keep it within this number. Pair them with the Ravens -1 in a two-team, six-point teaser.
