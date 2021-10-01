Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to SoFi for first divisional game of 2021

After an undefeated September, the Raiders travel to LA for their first divisional matchup of the 2021 season. The Week 4 primetime showdown — featuring the AFC Player of the Month in Derek Carr and the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year in QB Justin Herbert — is nowhere near short on storylines. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., linebacker Denzel Perryman and a couple other former Chargers all return to SoCal after finding early success in Silver and Black.