Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to SoFi for first divisional game of 2021

Oct 01, 2021 at 10:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

After an undefeated September, the Raiders travel to LA for their first divisional matchup of the 2021 season. The Week 4 primetime showdown — featuring the AFC Player of the Month in Derek Carr and the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year in QB Justin Herbert — is nowhere near short on storylines. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., linebacker Denzel Perryman and a couple other former Chargers all return to SoCal after finding early success in Silver and Black.

Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:

ESPN-W3-GP-LAC-2021
CBS-W4-Bolts-GP-V2
USA-W4-GP-2021

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 3 rematch with the Dolphins in the desert

After spoiling the Steelers' home opener, the Raiders return to Vegas for a rematch against the Dolphins; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders prepare for clash with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Silver and Black travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben and the Steelers; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' primetime matchup vs. Ravens to open 2021

The Raiders start 2021 against the Ravens in a primetime matchup at Allegiant Stadium; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders head to Denver for 2020 finale

The Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 17; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders face the Dolphins in primetime

The Raiders matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Week 16; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders matchup against the Bolts on Thursday Night Football

The Silver and Black matchup against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders push towards the playoffs starts with Indy

The Silver and Black matchup against the Colts at Allegiant Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to New York to face Sam Darnold and the Jets

The Silver and Black matchup against the Jets at MetLife Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to Atlanta for Week 12 matchup vs. Falcons

The Silver and Black matchup against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders Week 11 rematch with division-rival Chiefs in Vegas

The Silver and Black matchup against the Chiefs for Round 2 in Vegas; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Drew Lock, Broncos come to Vegas in Week 10 matchup

The Raiders face the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
Advertising