Expert Game Picks: Raiders at 49ers

Nov 01, 2018 at 10:37 AM
madden-week9-game-picks-110118

It's Week 9 and the Raiders head to Santa Clara for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

See which experts are picking the Silver and Black in the 'Battle of the Bay' at Levi's Stadium.

gamepicks-2018_week_9_s1
gamepicks-2018_week_9_s2
gamepicks-2018_week_9_s3
gamepicks-2018_week_9_s4
gamepicks-2018_week_9_s5

