Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Bears Week 5 matchup in Las Vegas

Oct 08, 2021 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

After suffering their first loss of the 2021 season, the Silver and Black look to bounce back against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Chicago's offense has shown mixed results with quarterback Justin Fields – who was officially named the starter this week – under center and the offensive line has struggled to protect their rookie. The Bears defense could be without two of their stars as linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks have not practiced yet this week. Bears wide receivers Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney are proving to be a nice duo and will challenge a thin Raiders secondary.

Let's take a look at who the experts are picking:

W5-GP-BEARS-ESPN
CBS-GP-W5-BEARS-2021
GP-W5-BEARS-2021

Related Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to SoFi for first divisional game of 2021

The Silver and Black head to LA to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 3 rematch with the Dolphins in the desert

After spoiling the Steelers' home opener, the Raiders return to Vegas for a rematch against the Dolphins; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders prepare for clash with Pittsburgh Steelers

The Silver and Black travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben and the Steelers; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders' primetime matchup vs. Ravens to open 2021

The Raiders start 2021 against the Ravens in a primetime matchup at Allegiant Stadium; take a look at who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders head to Denver for 2020 finale

The Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 17; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders face the Dolphins in primetime

The Raiders matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium in Week 16; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders matchup against the Bolts on Thursday Night Football

The Silver and Black matchup against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders push towards the playoffs starts with Indy

The Silver and Black matchup against the Colts at Allegiant Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to New York to face Sam Darnold and the Jets

The Silver and Black matchup against the Jets at MetLife Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to Atlanta for Week 12 matchup vs. Falcons

The Silver and Black matchup against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; let's see who the experts are picking.
news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders Week 11 rematch with division-rival Chiefs in Vegas

The Silver and Black matchup against the Chiefs for Round 2 in Vegas; let's see who the experts are picking.
Advertising