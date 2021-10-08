Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Bears Week 5 matchup in Las Vegas

After suffering their first loss of the 2021 season, the Silver and Black look to bounce back against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Chicago's offense has shown mixed results with quarterback Justin Fields – who was officially named the starter this week – under center and the offensive line has struggled to protect their rookie. The Bears defense could be without two of their stars as linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks have not practiced yet this week. Bears wide receivers Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney are proving to be a nice duo and will challenge a thin Raiders secondary.