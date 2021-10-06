Key Matchups: Rookie Justin Fields is about to become acquainted with the Raiders' ferocious pass rush

Oct 06, 2021 at 03:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

CHIKeyMatchup_thumb_10621

Can't look back, only forward.

With that being said, the Las Vegas Raiders looking forward consists of them turning their attention to the Chicago Bears. The Silver and Black suffered their first loss of the season and will try to rebound against a Bears team with an exceptional defense. The Bears defense had six tackles for loss, four pass deflections and sacked Jared Goff four times in their 24-14 victory over the Lions. The Raiders offense – led by Derek Carr, who also leads the league in passing yards (1,399) – will have to play above and beyond against the stingy Bears.

Here are three key matchups to watch out for going into the Raiders' third home game of the season.

The Raiders defense line vs. Justin Fields

On a short week, the defense line must now prepare to face rookie Justin Fields. The hard part about it is they're still unsure of what exactly they'll be getting from him

The Chicago Bears traded up in the 2021 Draft to select Fields, who had a stellar career at Ohio State, with the No. 11 overall pick. The talent and potential of the tough, dual threat 22-year-old is endless. The former Buckeye QB had a 67:9 touchdown to interception ratio in college and added 19 more touchdowns to his collegiate resume on the ground. Honestly, in my opinion, I felt there was a solid case for Fields to be the first quarterback taken off the board in the draft, even before Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence and New York Jets' Zach Wilson.

Fields – who's been sacked 12 times in three games – seems to still be adjusting to NFL speed. After a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns where he only completed 30 percent of his passes, he bounced back in a big way the next week. The Bears' 2021 first-round pick threw for 209 yards in their 24-14 win over the Lions last Sunday. Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy officially named Fields the starting quarterback moving forward Wednesday morning.

"He's a young athletic kid. He has a good arm," said Maxx Crosby. "He's really talented. He was a first round pick for a reason."

Regardless of how talented Justin Fields is, he'll still have a hard day against a Raiders defensive line that's racked up nine sacks and is a top-five team in quarterback hits (31).

The Raiders offense vs. the first half

Numbers don't lie, and according to the numbers – the Raiders offense doesn't wake up until the second half.

In all four games this season, the Raiders have fallen behind at some point in the first half. They overcame two 14-0 deficits in their home game victories and almost came back down 21-0 in SoFi Stadium against the Chargers on Monday night. In the Raiders' four games, they've scored 31 points in the first half and 73 in the second half.

That's a 42-point differential. Imagine if the Raiders could score those 42 points out the gate in the first half?

"I think we needed to start a lot faster if I'm being honest," said Carr. "We started the season great, but we don't start games nearly good enough yet. And I think that's something we need to be better at."

Getting the offense in gear early out the gate has to be the Raiders' main priority going into their Week 5 matchup against Chicago. The Bears defense is the wrong team to fall asleep on, led by veteran linebackers Roquan Smith and former Raiders star Khalil Mack. And speaking of Khalil Mack...

Alex Leatherwood vs. Khalil Mack

It's insane to name all of the great linebackers Alex Leatherwood has had to block in the start of his rookie season.

Going from Patrick Queen to T.J. Watt to Joey Bosa and now, perhaps one of the best of the last decade in Khalil Mack. Raider Nation is familiar with Mack. Very familiar. He racked up over 300 total tackles and 40.5 sacks in his four seasons in the Silver and Black. But those days are long gone.

Leatherwood has been the guy at right tackle since he was drafted out of Alabama in April, and he's improving every week. While he had his difficulties containing Bosa, Leatherwood was responsible for a pancake block on the defensive lineman that equated to a 10-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow in the third quarter.

"He's a work in progress. He's competing," Head Coach Jon Gruden said about Leatherwood on Tuesday. "He does have some things to clean up, as we all do. But he's mentally tough, he's athletic. I think he'll continue to get better and better the more he plays, but there is going to be some growing pains. He's athletic, he's long armed. He's got some strength.

"We've just got to have more consistency from everybody, me included."

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chargers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV's (17) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kinesiologist Sean Freitas preps Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders kinesiologist Sean Freitas preps Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram's (24) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders senior advisor Marcel Reece signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) fires up the team in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders sepia teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 41

The Las Vegas Raiders sepia teams unit huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) waits to be introduced onto the field for the first time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the second time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to the team as they wait to be introduced onto the field for the second time before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17), tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17), tight end Nick Bowers (82) and tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) eyes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Down judge Sarah Thomas on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 41

Down judge Sarah Thomas on the field during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 41

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr could find redemption after injury in last season's loss to the Bolts

QB1 and the Raiders offense must find ways to put more points on the board than the 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Key Matchups: It will take more than speed for Henry Ruggs III to prosper against Xavien Howard

One of the biggest matchups to watch out for will be one of the fastest players in the league against one of the top cornerbacks in the league.
news

Key Matchups: A couple of MAC legends will battle it out at Heinz Field

Maxx Crosby, reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, has another difficult task ahead of him against a two-time Super Bowl champion.
news

Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

The Baltimore Ravens will present a formidable opponent to cover the Raiders' Pro Bowl tight end.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders offense needs to have another explosive game against the Broncos

The trio of Carr, Jacobs and Waller will be counted on in their season finale in Denver.
news

Key Matchups: Raekwon McMillan excited to see 'a lot of familiar faces' come to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday

The Ohio State product will have an opportunity to have a big game against Miami, the team that drafted him.
news

Key Matchups: Raiders defense continues to live by 'next man up' mantra late in the season

Interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, the Raiders defense must overcome injuries to keep playoff hopes alive against the Chargers.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders secondary must use what they have in order to succeed

Key pieces are going to be needed more than ever to compete at the highest level against the Colts.
news

Key Matchups: The Raiders can't make detrimental mistakes to defeat themselves

The Raiders as a whole will need to get back on the right foot against the Jets this Sunday.
news

Key Matchups: Silver and Black secondary square off with yet another former MVP at quarterback

The Raiders defense is preparing to face its fourth NFL MVP quarterback this season in Matt Ryan.
news

Key Matchups: Derek Carr is prepared to do 'whatever we have to do' to beat the Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders QB is focused on trying to sweep the reigning Super Bowl champions this Sunday.
Advertising