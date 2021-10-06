Key Matchups: Rookie Justin Fields is about to become acquainted with the Raiders' ferocious pass rush

The Raiders offense vs. the first half

Numbers don't lie, and according to the numbers – the Raiders offense doesn't wake up until the second half.

In all four games this season, the Raiders have fallen behind at some point in the first half. They overcame two 14-0 deficits in their home game victories and almost came back down 21-0 in SoFi Stadium against the Chargers on Monday night. In the Raiders' four games, they've scored 31 points in the first half and 73 in the second half.

That's a 42-point differential. Imagine if the Raiders could score those 42 points out the gate in the first half?

"I think we needed to start a lot faster if I'm being honest," said Carr. "We started the season great, but we don't start games nearly good enough yet. And I think that's something we need to be better at."