The Raiders head to Los Angeles to take on QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers for the first time in 2020. After their gritty win in Cleveland, the Silver and Black begin the first of three straight AFC West matchups. The Chargers are coming off a last-second defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 8 by a score of 30-31. The Raiders currently own a two-game winning streak over the Chargers after sweeping the season series in 2019.