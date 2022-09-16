Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Cardinals for Week 2 matchup

The Raiders host their first game of the season at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday, facing a dual-threat quarterback with lots of offensive weapons in Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:
Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders
Adam Rank: Raiders
Daniel Jeremiah: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Mark Sessler: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Cardinals
Stephania Bell: Raiders
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Raiders
Jeremy Fowler: Raiders
Domonique Foxworth: Cardinals
Dan Graziano: Raiders
Jason Reid: Raiders
Laura Rutledge: Cardinals
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Damien Woody: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Jason La Canfora: Raiders
Will Brinson: Raiders
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Raiders
John Breech: Raiders
Mike Florio: Raiders
Michael Davis Smith: Raiders
Jarrett Bell: Raiders
Nate Davis: Raiders
Safid Deen: Raiders
Tyler Dragon: Raiders
Parker Gabriel: Raiders
Mike Jones: Raiders
Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders
