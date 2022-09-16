How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. Cardinals

The Raiders host the Cardinals this Sunday for the Silver and Black's home opener.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, Sept. 18
1:25 p.m. PT
|Television Broadcast Information
|Network:
|CBS
|Play-by-play:
|Greg Gumbel
|Color Analyst:
|Adam Archuleta
|Sideline Reporter:
|AJ Ross
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station and SiriusXM.
Streaming
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.