Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Lions on Monday Night Football?

Oct 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Monday's game.

NFL.com

Colleen Wolfe: Lions

Adam Rank: Lions

Marcas Grant: Lions

Marc Sessler: Lions

Maurice Jones-Drew: Lions

Grant Gordon: Lions

Nick Shook: Lions

Eric Edholm: Lions

Kevin Patra: Lions

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Lions

Matt Bowen: Lions

Mike Clay: Lions

Dan Graziano: Lions

Kimberly Martin: Lions

Eric Moody: Lions

Jason Reid: Lions

Lindsey Thiry: Lions

Seth Wickersham: Lions

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Lions

Will Brinson: Lions

Jared Dubin: Lions

Ryan Wilson: Lions

John Breech: Lions

Tyler Sullivan: Lions

Dave Richard: Lions

Jamey Eisenberg: Lions

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio: Lions

Chris Simms: Lions

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Claire Kuwana: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Lions

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.26.23

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center before the Silver and Black travel to Detroit for their Week 8 matchup against the Lions.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 50

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the weight room during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner and defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
,Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 50

,Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive quality control coach Keith Heyward during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 50

A football on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) leads a huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) leads a huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darius Harris (53) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darius Harris (53) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker James McCourt (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker James McCourt (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising