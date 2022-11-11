Expert Game Picks: Raiders return to Vegas to face the Colts

Nov 11, 2022 at 10:15 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:

NFL.com

Gregg Rosenthal: Raiders

Adam Rank: Raiders

Daniel Jeremiah: Colts

Colleen Wolfe: Colts

Nick Shook: Raiders

Mark Sessler: Raiders

Marcas Grant: Raiders

ESPN

Stephania Bell: Raiders

Matt Bowen: Raiders

Mike Clay: Raiders

Jeremy Fowler: Raiders

Domonique Foxworth: Colts

Dan Graziano: Raiders

Jason Reid: Raiders

Laura Rutledge: Raiders

Seth Wickersham: Raiders

CBS Sports

Pete Prisco: Raiders

Jason La Canfora: Raiders

Will Brinson: Raiders

Jared Dubin: Raiders

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

John Breech: Raiders

Pro Football Talk

Michael Davis Smith: Raiders

Mike Florio: Raiders

USA Today

Jarrett Bell: Raiders

Chris Bumbaca: Raiders

Nate Davis: Raiders

Safid Deen: Raiders

Tyler Dragon: Raiders

Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.10.22

Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to view the best photos from Thursday's practice.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (70) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Turner (18) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Bryce Cosby (44) and linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jalen Elliott (40) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Henderson , Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Reggie Ragland (54) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant and pass rush specialist Matthew Edwards and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
