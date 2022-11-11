Pick Six: Who's in line to step up against the Colts this Sunday?

5. Indy's situation at quarterback

The Raiders defense is preparing for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, after he was placed in the starting role two games ago.

The former Texas Longhorn has thrown for 304 yards and completed over 60 percent of his passes. McDaniels said it's been more difficult to prepare for Ehlinger with the lack of NFL tape out on him, but remembers his draft evaluation of the quarterback.

"[I] know some things about him certainly as a football player that you can share with your team now," McDaniels said Wednesday. "Tough kid. Obviously had a very good college football career, can do some things with his legs, gritty, smart. There's a lot of positives to his game. So, he earned an opportunity and I'm sure he's excited to have this opportunity to play now. We'll see how we do this week against him."