Pick Six: Who's in line to step up against the Colts this Sunday?

Nov 11, 2022 at 01:35 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

1. No Waller, Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders placed Pro Bowlers Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve Thursday. The two have battled several injuries this season that've forced them to miss several games. The desire of Head Coach Josh McDaniels and the training staff is to get both players to 100 percent and be ready for the later part of the season.

"We've given them an opportunity to not rush and not stress about getting back 'this week' or 'next week'. And they're trying their butt off to do that," said McDaniels. "Just give them an opportunity to get truly healthy and feel really good. And then have the opportunity for them to come out and play their best."

2. Young linebackers stepping up

Along with Waller and Renfrow, the Raiders have lost a few linebackers this week as well.

Divine Deablo, who was leading the team in tackles, was placed on injured reserve Monday and Blake Martinez retired Thursday after a seven-year NFL career. Denzel Perryman, who's been a limited participant at practice this week, is dealing with hip and rib injuries.

Curtis Bolton could find himself in the best position to fill that void in the linebacking unit. Bolton was signed to the active roster Thursday from the practice squad. He had nine total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection in the preseason.

"I've tried to prepare the best I can like I've been playing all year," said Bolton. "It's good to have a good linebacking room. I feed off these guys and hopefully, I can get out there and they can feed off me."

McDaniels stated Friday he's excited to see what undrafted rookies Luke Masterson and Darien Butler can provide to the team this Sunday as well.

Related Links

3. Addition to the secondary

At the beginning of this week, the Silver and Black signed some more insurance to the secondary in cornerback Sidney Jones IV.

Before Jones arrived to the Raiders, he played with the Seattle Seahawks, where he racked up 71 total tackles and 10 passes defended in 19 games played for the franchise. The cornerback has wasted no time getting acclimated to his new teammates and scheme in preparation for a potential Raiders debut Sunday.

"I'm super excited, great opportunity. I'm just happy to be here and ready to work hard and give everything I got for this team," Jones said Wednesday. "Team scheme looks good. A lot of zone [coverage], a lot of man [coverage], cover four, lots of variations so I'm liking that. A lot of talented players on this team, we've just got to find a way to put it together."

4. Friends turned foes

Several Raiders will see three familiar faces on the opposite sideline.

To start, Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley held the same position for the Silver and Black last season.

"I'll be looking forward to playing against him, but out of all the coaches I've ever been around, I love that man so much," Carr said about Bradley. "To compete against him and to try and go after their defense and compete – they're one of the top defenses in the league, so it'd be it'll be fun to go against him, but it'll be a chess match for sure."

Additionally, the Colts have former Raiders Yannick Ngakoue and Brandon Facyson. Last season in the Silver and Black, Ngakoue had 10 sacks and two forced fumbles while Facyson had 13 passes defended and an interception.

5. Indy's situation at quarterback

The Raiders defense is preparing for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, after he was placed in the starting role two games ago.

The former Texas Longhorn has thrown for 304 yards and completed over 60 percent of his passes. McDaniels said it's been more difficult to prepare for Ehlinger with the lack of NFL tape out on him, but remembers his draft evaluation of the quarterback.

"[I] know some things about him certainly as a football player that you can share with your team now," McDaniels said Wednesday. "Tough kid. Obviously had a very good college football career, can do some things with his legs, gritty, smart. There's a lot of positives to his game. So, he earned an opportunity and I'm sure he's excited to have this opportunity to play now. We'll see how we do this week against him."

The defense could also need to prep for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, in case the Colts decide to turn back to him if Ehlinger goes down. Ryan is a former NFL MVP, four-time Pro Bowler and has thrown for 2,008 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

6. Can the streak stay alive?

Kicker Daniel Carlson is three field goals away from NFL history. Carlson's active field goal streak sits at 41, dating back to Week 8 of last season. He needs to make three more fields goals to tie Adam Vinatieri's league record for most consecutive field goals (44) and four more to surpass the record and claim it as his own.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Colts

View photos of past matchups between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 10 matchup.

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 47

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.
2 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.
3 / 47

Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.
4 / 47

Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
5 / 47

Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
6 / 47

Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Roy Williams/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 47

Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 47

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 47

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
10 / 47

Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
11 / 47

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
12 / 47

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
13 / 47

Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
14 / 47

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
15 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
16 / 47

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
17 / 47

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 47

Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 47

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 47

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 47

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 47

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
25 / 47

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
26 / 47

Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
27 / 47

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 47

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 47

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 47

Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 47

Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 47

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 47

Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 47

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 47

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
37 / 47

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
38 / 47

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
39 / 47

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
40 / 47

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
41 / 47

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
42 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
43 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
44 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes fir a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
45 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes fir a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
46 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
47 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Pick Six: What's changed since these two teams' preseason clash?

Six storylines to watch for after a week of practice in Sarasota, Florida, as the Raiders prepared for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop road game to New Orleans Saints

The Silver and Black couldn't get going in Caesars Superdome, falling to the Saints 24-0.

news

Pick Six: The show must go on for Davante Adams

Davante Adams' health and the latest success of Josh Jacobs are included in Week 8's top storylines to follow going into New Orleans.

news

Pick Six: A McDaniels house divided this Sunday in Allegiant Stadium

Josh McDaniels has a home matchup against his younger brother's team in Week 7.

news

Pick Six: The Raiders' run attack, Maxx Crosby's baby watch and limiting Patrick Mahomes all headline Monday night's game

Here are six primetime-worthy storylines to keep up with going into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Pick Six: History has been kind to the Silver and Black in this AFC West rivalry

Here are six storylines worth keeping up with heading into Sunday's home game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Pick Six: The challenge of a Titans defensive line anchored by Jeffery Simmons

Here are six developing storylines to get you prepared for this Week 3 matchup between the Raiders and the Titans.

news

Pick Six: Josh McDaniels going up against his 'good friend' Kliff Kingsbury

Six storylines to follow in all three phases of the game going into the Raiders' home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Pick Six: Maxx Crosby looking to pick up where he left off against the Chargers

Here are six storylines to be invested in heading into the Raiders' season opener against their AFC West rival.

news

Pick Six: Bisaccia leading relentless Raiders into playoff campaign

Take a look at six storylines to follow in the Raiders' first playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in over 30 years.

news

Pix Six: In the Raiders' road to the playoffs, they have to get around the roadblock of Justin Herbert

A collision course is ahead in the Raiders' regular season finale against their divisional rival.

Advertising