Pick Six: Who's in line to step up against the Colts this Sunday?

1. No Waller, Renfrow
The Las Vegas Raiders placed Pro Bowlers Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve Thursday. The two have battled several injuries this season that've forced them to miss several games. The desire of Head Coach Josh McDaniels and the training staff is to get both players to 100 percent and be ready for the later part of the season.
"We've given them an opportunity to not rush and not stress about getting back 'this week' or 'next week'. And they're trying their butt off to do that," said McDaniels. "Just give them an opportunity to get truly healthy and feel really good. And then have the opportunity for them to come out and play their best."
2. Young linebackers stepping up
Along with Waller and Renfrow, the Raiders have lost a few linebackers this week as well.
Divine Deablo, who was leading the team in tackles, was placed on injured reserve Monday and Blake Martinez retired Thursday after a seven-year NFL career. Denzel Perryman, who's been a limited participant at practice this week, is dealing with hip and rib injuries.
Curtis Bolton could find himself in the best position to fill that void in the linebacking unit. Bolton was signed to the active roster Thursday from the practice squad. He had nine total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection in the preseason.
"I've tried to prepare the best I can like I've been playing all year," said Bolton. "It's good to have a good linebacking room. I feed off these guys and hopefully, I can get out there and they can feed off me."
McDaniels stated Friday he's excited to see what undrafted rookies Luke Masterson and Darien Butler can provide to the team this Sunday as well.
3. Addition to the secondary
At the beginning of this week, the Silver and Black signed some more insurance to the secondary in cornerback Sidney Jones IV.
Before Jones arrived to the Raiders, he played with the Seattle Seahawks, where he racked up 71 total tackles and 10 passes defended in 19 games played for the franchise. The cornerback has wasted no time getting acclimated to his new teammates and scheme in preparation for a potential Raiders debut Sunday.
"I'm super excited, great opportunity. I'm just happy to be here and ready to work hard and give everything I got for this team," Jones said Wednesday. "Team scheme looks good. A lot of zone [coverage], a lot of man [coverage], cover four, lots of variations so I'm liking that. A lot of talented players on this team, we've just got to find a way to put it together."
4. Friends turned foes
Several Raiders will see three familiar faces on the opposite sideline.
To start, Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley held the same position for the Silver and Black last season.
"I'll be looking forward to playing against him, but out of all the coaches I've ever been around, I love that man so much," Carr said about Bradley. "To compete against him and to try and go after their defense and compete – they're one of the top defenses in the league, so it'd be it'll be fun to go against him, but it'll be a chess match for sure."
Additionally, the Colts have former Raiders Yannick Ngakoue and Brandon Facyson. Last season in the Silver and Black, Ngakoue had 10 sacks and two forced fumbles while Facyson had 13 passes defended and an interception.
5. Indy's situation at quarterback
The Raiders defense is preparing for second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger, after he was placed in the starting role two games ago.
The former Texas Longhorn has thrown for 304 yards and completed over 60 percent of his passes. McDaniels said it's been more difficult to prepare for Ehlinger with the lack of NFL tape out on him, but remembers his draft evaluation of the quarterback.
"[I] know some things about him certainly as a football player that you can share with your team now," McDaniels said Wednesday. "Tough kid. Obviously had a very good college football career, can do some things with his legs, gritty, smart. There's a lot of positives to his game. So, he earned an opportunity and I'm sure he's excited to have this opportunity to play now. We'll see how we do this week against him."
The defense could also need to prep for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, in case the Colts decide to turn back to him if Ehlinger goes down. Ryan is a former NFL MVP, four-time Pro Bowler and has thrown for 2,008 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
6. Can the streak stay alive?
Kicker Daniel Carlson is three field goals away from NFL history. Carlson's active field goal streak sits at 41, dating back to Week 8 of last season. He needs to make three more fields goals to tie Adam Vinatieri's league record for most consecutive field goals (44) and four more to surpass the record and claim it as his own.
View photos of past matchups between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 10 matchup.