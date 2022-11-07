Raiders sign CB Sidney Jones IV, place LB Divine Deablo on injured reserve

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free agent CB Sidney Jones IV, the club announced Monday.

Jones IV joins the Silver and Black after making stops with the Seattle Seahawks (2021-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2020) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-2019), who originally selected him in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot, 186-pound cornerback has appeared in 50 games with 25 starts in his career, totaling 144 tackles (110 solo), four interceptions, 29 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

In 2021, Jones IV played in 16 games with 11 starts for the Seahawks and recorded career highs in tackles (66) and passes defensed (10).

A native of Diamond Bar, Calif., he played three seasons at the University of Washington (2014-16), appearing in 40 games with 39 starts. He earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors as a sophomore and junior.