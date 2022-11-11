What They're Saying: Colts not taking matchup against 'competitive' Raiders lightly

Take a look at what Indianapolis Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.
On the Raiders as a whole:
"The core guys that are there, you know what they bring and how competitive they are and the talent level they have." – Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley
"We respect them. They've got a bunch of talent, and talent is a lot of things that you need in the NFL. You can't take them lightly from what their record [is]." – Colts LB Shaquille Leonard
On QB Derek Carr:
"I think, if anything, you have great respect for him. Derek in practice, I can remember going through and thinking, 'God, does he ever throw a pick in practice?' His game management, how he handles everything. He loves to be in control at the line of scrimmage." – Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley
On Head Coach Josh McDaniels:
"I know their roster pretty well and I know McDaniels. Obviously, I followed him coming from New England and understood his abilities and how great of a football coach he is." – Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday
