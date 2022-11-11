What They're Saying: Colts not taking matchup against 'competitive' Raiders lightly

Nov 11, 2022 at 02:30 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Indianapolis Colts' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 10 matchup.

On the Raiders as a whole:

"The core guys that are there, you know what they bring and how competitive they are and the talent level they have." – Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

"We respect them. They've got a bunch of talent, and talent is a lot of things that you need in the NFL. You can't take them lightly from what their record [is]." – Colts LB Shaquille Leonard

On QB Derek Carr:

"I think, if anything, you have great respect for him. Derek in practice, I can remember going through and thinking, 'God, does he ever throw a pick in practice?' His game management, how he handles everything. He loves to be in control at the line of scrimmage." – Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley

On Head Coach Josh McDaniels:

"I know their roster pretty well and I know McDaniels. Obviously, I followed him coming from New England and understood his abilities and how great of a football coach he is." – Colts Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Colts

View photos of past matchups between the Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts as the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 10 matchup.

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 47

Raiders running back Roger Hagberg (3) rushes during the preseason home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 9, 1969, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.
2 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Drew Buie makes a tackle during the AFC Championship postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Sunday, January 3, 1971, in Baltimore, Md.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.
3 / 47

Raiders linebacker Greg Slough (58) during the regular season home game against the Baltimore Colts at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 28, 1971.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.
4 / 47

Raiders linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977. The Raiders won 37-31.

Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
5 / 47

Raiders linebacker Monte Johnson (58) and defensive back Jack Tatum (32) make a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.
6 / 47

Raiders Head Coach John Madden and running back Mark van Eeghen (30) celebrate following the AFC Divisional Round postseason away game against the Baltimore Colts at Memorial Stadium, Saturday, December 24, 1977.

Roy Williams/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 47

Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 25, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 47

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
9 / 47

Raiders defensive back Eddie Anderson (33) and linebacker Winston Moss (99) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 15, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
10 / 47

Raiders tight end Doug Jolley (88) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
11 / 47

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
12 / 47

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) intercepts a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
13 / 47

Raiders running back Amos Zereoue (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.
14 / 47

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome, Sunday, October 10, 2004, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
15 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
16 / 47

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) passes to wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
17 / 47

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 47

Raiders linebacker/defensive end Chris Clemons (58) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 47

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 47

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 47

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Jacoby Ford (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Louis Murphy (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 47

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 26, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
25 / 47

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) rushes during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
26 / 47

Raiders fullback Marcel Reece (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.
27 / 47

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 8, 2013, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 47

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 47

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 47

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 47

Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 24, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 47

Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) and linebacker Marquel Lee (55) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 47

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 47

Raiders fullback Keith Smith (41) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 47

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 47

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 28, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
37 / 47

Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
38 / 47

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
39 / 47

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
40 / 47

Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.
41 / 47

Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
42 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) blocks as running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
43 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch and takes it 47-yard for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
44 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes fir a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
45 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes fir a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
46 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.
47 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, Sunday, January 2, 2022, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
