Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 10 vs. Colts

Shaquille Leonard has been in and out of the lineup due to an assortment of injuries but the All-Pro linebacker remains one of the most dominant defenders in the game. The fifth-year pro is a diagnostic marvel with the ability to anticipate, react and disrupt plays at the point of attack. Whether he blows up runs between the tackles or floats down the seam to swat passes away from tight ends and slot receivers, Leonard makes his presence known as a dominant playmaker between the hashes.