Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report

The Raiders are back at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center after a two-game road trip and turned in their first practice of the week.
LB Denzel Perryman was the team's only non-participant due to injury (hip/ribs). LB Blake Martinez missed practice due to personal reasons.
LB Darien Butler (hip), WR Keelan Cole (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) were all limited.
Also limited Wednesday, TE Darren Waller is still working back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the past three games.
"Hopefully, we take another step forward. ... It's very difficult to predict some of these things," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Waller. "Muscles are always a little tricky, especially for a player that his No. 1 skill, one of his certain top traits, obviously, is his ability to run and open up and go."
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Darien Butler
|LB
|Hip
|LP
|Derek Carr
|QB
|Back
|FP
|Keelan Cole
|WR
|Knee
|LP
|Blake Martinez
|LB
|NIR-personal
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Hip/ribs
|DNP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Hamstring/ribs
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|LP
Indianapolis Colts:
The Colts listed eight players as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, including TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), RB Deon Jackson (knee) and QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder). Of the eight non-participants, three were given veteran's rest days: CB Stephon Gilmore, FS Rodney McLeod and DE Yannick Ngakoue.
Notably, RB Jonathan Taylor, who was sidelined last week with an ankle injury, returned to practice in a limited role.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|Tony Brown
|DB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|Knee
|DNP
|Rodney McLeod
|FS
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Yannick Ngakoue
|DE
|NIR-rest
|DNP
|Matt Ryan
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|DNP
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|Knee
|LP
|Grant Stuard
|LB
|Pectoral
|LP
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Thumb
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed