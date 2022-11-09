Raiders-Colts Week 10 Injury Report

Nov 09, 2022 at 02:58 PM
The Raiders are back at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center after a two-game road trip and turned in their first practice of the week.

LB Denzel Perryman was the team's only non-participant due to injury (hip/ribs). LB Blake Martinez missed practice due to personal reasons.

LB Darien Butler (hip), WR Keelan Cole (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs) were all limited.

Also limited Wednesday, TE Darren Waller is still working back from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the past three games.

"Hopefully, we take another step forward. ... It's very difficult to predict some of these things," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Waller. "Muscles are always a little tricky, especially for a player that his No. 1 skill, one of his certain top traits, obviously, is his ability to run and open up and go."

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Darien ButlerLBHipLP
Derek CarrQBBackFP
Keelan ColeWRKneeLP
Blake MartinezLBNIR-personalDNP
Denzel PerrymanLBHip/ribsDNP
Hunter RenfrowWRHamstring/ribsLP
Darren WallerTEHamstringLP

Indianapolis Colts:

The Colts listed eight players as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, including TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), RB Deon Jackson (knee) and QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder). Of the eight non-participants, three were given veteran's rest days: CB Stephon Gilmore, FS Rodney McLeod and DE Yannick Ngakoue.

Notably, RB Jonathan Taylor, who was sidelined last week with an ankle injury, returned to practice in a limited role.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Mo Alie-CoxTEAnkleDNP
Tony BrownDBHamstringDNP
Stephon GilmoreCBNIR-restDNP
Deon JacksonRBKneeDNP
Rodney McLeodFSNIR-restDNP
Yannick NgakoueDENIR-restDNP
Matt RyanQBRight ShoulderDNP
Jelani WoodsTEShoulderDNP
Ryan KellyCKneeLP
Grant StuardLBPectoralLP
Jonathan TaylorRBAnkleLP
DeForest BucknerDTThumbFP

