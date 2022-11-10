Raiders place TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, sign LB Curtis Bolton to active roster

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster and placed TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on the Reserve/Injured List, the club announced Thursday.

In additional moves, the Raiders have placed LB Blake Martinez on the Reserve/Retired List and signed LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

Bolton joined the Raiders' practice squad this offseason after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021. He has appeared in six career games and recorded four tackles on special teams.