Raiders place TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, sign LB Curtis Bolton to active roster

Nov 10, 2022 at 01:33 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
WallerRenfrow_thumb_111022

HENDERSON, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders have signed LB Curtis Bolton to the active roster and placed TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow on the Reserve/Injured List, the club announced Thursday.

In additional moves, the Raiders have placed LB Blake Martinez on the Reserve/Retired List and signed LB Reggie Ragland to the practice squad.

Bolton joined the Raiders' practice squad this offseason after spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions in 2021. He has appeared in six career games and recorded four tackles on special teams.

Ragland enters his sixth season in the NFL after originally being selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2017-19), Detroit Lions (2020) and New York Giants (2021). During his career, Ragland has appeared in 75 games with 47 starts and recorded 276 tackles (168 solo), 3.5 sacks,16 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

