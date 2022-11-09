Versus: The Raiders will host former All-Pro center in his NFL coaching debut

Davante Adams vs. Stephon Gilmore

A classic case of two guys who've been dominant for a long time clashing against one another.

Coming into Sunday's game, Davante Adams had his best statistical performance as a Raider so far, with 10 catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Adams is tied for the league lead in touchdowns and is in the top 10 in catches and receiving yards in the NFL.

As for his opponent this week, he'll be facing the mind of Raiders former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and a star cornerback signing in Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore joined the Colts this offseason after making his fifth career Pro Bowl appearance last year with the Carolina Panthers. Since arriving to his new team, Gilmore has four passes defended and an interception, with a 73.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was with Gilmore for two seasons in New England. The former Patriots wide receivers coach said he used to pick the brains of the veteran frequently.

"Steph's a very experienced player, a very smart player, very knowledgeable player," said Lombardi. "He does a really good job being a student of the game. He studies and watches a lot of film. ...