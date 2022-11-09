Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from the Raiders' Week 9 loss

Finish. Finish. Finish.

The Raiders have started out fast in the Josh McDaniels' era, but the team has failed to consistently finish games in a winning fashion. The team has dropped three games this season after holding 17-point leads and the pattern continued against the Jaguars.

After scoring on four of their first five possessions and holding a 20-10 halftime lead, the Raiders couldn't score another point after losing their rhythm.

Davante Adams, in particular, was enjoying a monster day with nine catches for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns through two quarters. But the Raiders' No. 1 receiver added just one catch to his total in the second half as the offense sputtered down the stretch. While it is hard to suggest Adams should have been more involved in the offense with 17 targets on his stat line, the Raiders must be able to throw the ball with more efficiency and consistency with the game hanging in the balance.

Whether that requires Derek Carr to rely on Hunter Renfrow when the coverage takes away Adams or utilizing Foster Moreau or Josh Jacobs as checkdown options, the Raiders must be able to throw the ball effectively when the game is on the line to chalk up wins.

That said, the Raiders have been at their best when Jacobs plays the role of the closer as the workhorse back in their power sets. The fourth-year pro had reeled off three straight 100-yard rush games prior to being stymied by the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars. He has to be the focal point of an offense that pounds opponents to sleep in the fourth quarter. With a strong running game enabling McDaniels to shrink the game with a series of clock-burning runs, the Raiders can take some of the pressure off of the defense to come up with late-game stops.