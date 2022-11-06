'A tale of two halves': Raiders stung again by lack of second-half production

"A tale of two halves" can describe what happened in Jacksonville, Fla., according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels.
The Raiders, after suffering a shutout defeat to the New Orleans Saints, came out firing on all cylinders to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars. A fumble recovery from Maxx Crosby and two Davante Adams touchdown catches put the Silver and Black up 17-0 in the first half. Tack on Daniel Carlson's 40th straight made field goal, and they ran back into the visiting room with a 20-10 lead at halftime.
But the Raiders were shutout in the second half, and allowed the opposition to score 17 unanswered points.
On the offensive side of the ball, everything seemed to be going Derek Carr and Adams' way in the first half. The same can't be said for the last two quarters. The All-Pro receiver caught just one pass for no gain after connecting with Carr nine times for 146 yards earlier in the game.
"After 30 minutes of football, we have to learn that the game is not over," Carr said following the loss. "I feel like I've been in this situation a lot where new coaches are 'this or that' and you have to teach the new guys 'this is how we do it' or 'this is the mentality.' And that gets tiring, but it's my job."
"I think the way we were attacking in the first half, it was working to a certain extent. We could've been better, but it was working, and I feel like we got away from that and started playing the game a little different," Adams said in agreement with the quarterback. "That's not the way we've got to do it. We've got to take the field, be ready to make plays and convert on whatever is called."
With the Raiders now 2-6, it's the third blown lead of at least 17 points this season.
"We've played some stretches of football that are good, good enough to get ahead and produce a lead, but that's not what this league is about," said McDaniels, taking accountability for his team. "This league is about playing the second half just as well as you played the first half and trying to win a game.
"Sometimes, lessons are learned the hard way, and obviously, we've had to swallow some difficult ones this year. But I have a lot of confidence and faith in the way that these guys will respond. They always do."
