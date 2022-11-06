'A tale of two halves': Raiders stung again by lack of second-half production

Nov 06, 2022 at 02:52 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

"A tale of two halves" can describe what happened in Jacksonville, Fla., according to Head Coach Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders, after suffering a shutout defeat to the New Orleans Saints, came out firing on all cylinders to start Sunday's game against the Jaguars. A fumble recovery from Maxx Crosby and two Davante Adams touchdown catches put the Silver and Black up 17-0 in the first half. Tack on Daniel Carlson's 40th straight made field goal, and they ran back into the visiting room with a 20-10 lead at halftime.

But the Raiders were shutout in the second half, and allowed the opposition to score 17 unanswered points.

On the offensive side of the ball, everything seemed to be going Derek Carr and Adams' way in the first half. The same can't be said for the last two quarters. The All-Pro receiver caught just one pass for no gain after connecting with Carr nine times for 146 yards earlier in the game.

Related Links

"After 30 minutes of football, we have to learn that the game is not over," Carr said following the loss. "I feel like I've been in this situation a lot where new coaches are 'this or that' and you have to teach the new guys 'this is how we do it' or 'this is the mentality.' And that gets tiring, but it's my job."

"I think the way we were attacking in the first half, it was working to a certain extent. We could've been better, but it was working, and I feel like we got away from that and started playing the game a little different," Adams said in agreement with the quarterback. "That's not the way we've got to do it. We've got to take the field, be ready to make plays and convert on whatever is called."

With the Raiders now 2-6, it's the third blown lead of at least 17 points this season.

"We've played some stretches of football that are good, good enough to get ahead and produce a lead, but that's not what this league is about," said McDaniels, taking accountability for his team. "This league is about playing the second half just as well as you played the first half and trying to win a game.

"Sometimes, lessons are learned the hard way, and obviously, we've had to swallow some difficult ones this year. But I have a lot of confidence and faith in the way that these guys will respond. They always do."

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Jaguars

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
1 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
2 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
3 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
4 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
5 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
6 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
7 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
8 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
9 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
10 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
11 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
12 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
13 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
14 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
15 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
16 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
17 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
18 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
19 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
20 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
21 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
22 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
23 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
24 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
25 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
26 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
27 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
28 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
29 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
30 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
31 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
32 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
33 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
34 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
35 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
36 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
37 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
38 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
39 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
40 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
41 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
42 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
43 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
44 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
45 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
46 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
47 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
48 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
49 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
50 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
51 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
52 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
53 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
54 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
55 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
56 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
57 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
58 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
59 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
60 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
61 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
62 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
63 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
64 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
65 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
66 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
67 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
68 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
69 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
70 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
71 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
72 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
73 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
74 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
75 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
76 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
77 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
78 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
79 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
80 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
81 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
82 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
83 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
84 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
85 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
86 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
87 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
88 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
89 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
90 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
91 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
92 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
93 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
94 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
95 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
96 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
97 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
98 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
99 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
100 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
101 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
102 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
103 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
104 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders no pueden detener remontada de Jacksonville

Dos mitades que fueron polos opuestos le cuestan a los Malosos la oportunidad de conseguir su primera victoria como visitantes del 2022.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders can't halt Jaguars' comeback bid on the road

The Silver and Black drop another one possession game, 27-20, in Jacksonville.

news

Halftime Report: Derek Carr, Davante Adams on the same wavelength early in Duval

The Silver and Black head into the locker room with a 20-10 lead on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 9 Inactives vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 9, view the inactive players for today's game.

Advertising