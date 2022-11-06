Halftime Report: Derek Carr, Davante Adams on the same wavelength early in Duval

Nov 06, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Davante Adams is heating up

After having one catch for three yards last week, Davante Adams has returned back to his usual form with the Raiders leading 20-10 at the half.

Adams was very active on the Raiders' first touchdown drive in Jacksonville, totaling six catches, 88 receiving yards and the touchdown catch from Derek Carr. But he wasn't finished there.

Two drives later after a field goal from Daniel Carlson, Carr found Adams for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Silver and Black up 17-0. The receiver is going into the second half with 146 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Precision

Davante Adams isn't the only receiver Derek Carr has been able to get involved in the first half. After finishing with 103 passing yards against the Saints, Carr has doubled that total in the first half in Jacksonville.

The Raiders quarterback has completed 76.2 percent of his throws for 223 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars defense. He's also connected on passes to six different players.

Key for the second half

An area for improvement for the Raiders to focus on is stopping Travis Etienne and the Jags' rushing attack.

The Jaguars' lead back has been the standout player for his team in the first half, with 44 total scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. The Silver and Black have also allowed 49 rushing yards to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Linebacker Blake Martinez currently leads the Raiders in tackles (six) on the day.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Jaguars

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
1 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
2 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
3 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
4 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
5 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
6 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
7 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
8 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
9 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
10 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
11 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
12 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
13 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
14 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
15 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
16 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
17 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
18 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
19 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
20 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
21 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
22 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
23 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
24 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
25 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
26 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
27 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
28 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
29 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
30 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
31 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
32 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
33 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
34 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
35 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
36 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
37 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
38 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
39 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
40 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
41 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
42 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
43 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
44 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
45 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
46 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
47 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
48 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
49 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
50 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
51 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
52 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
53 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
54 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
55 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
56 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
57 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
58 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
59 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
60 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
61 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
62 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
63 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
64 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
65 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
66 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
67 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
68 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
69 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
70 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
71 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
72 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
73 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
74 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
75 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
76 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
77 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
78 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
79 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
80 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
81 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
82 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
83 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
84 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
85 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
86 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
87 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
88 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
89 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
90 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
91 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
92 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
93 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
94 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
95 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
96 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
97 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
98 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
99 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
100 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
101 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
102 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
103 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
104 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising