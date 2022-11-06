Halftime Report: Derek Carr, Davante Adams on the same wavelength early in Duval

Davante Adams is heating up
After having one catch for three yards last week, Davante Adams has returned back to his usual form with the Raiders leading 20-10 at the half.
Adams was very active on the Raiders' first touchdown drive in Jacksonville, totaling six catches, 88 receiving yards and the touchdown catch from Derek Carr. But he wasn't finished there.
Two drives later after a field goal from Daniel Carlson, Carr found Adams for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Silver and Black up 17-0. The receiver is going into the second half with 146 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.
Precision
Davante Adams isn't the only receiver Derek Carr has been able to get involved in the first half. After finishing with 103 passing yards against the Saints, Carr has doubled that total in the first half in Jacksonville.
The Raiders quarterback has completed 76.2 percent of his throws for 223 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Jaguars defense. He's also connected on passes to six different players.
Key for the second half
An area for improvement for the Raiders to focus on is stopping Travis Etienne and the Jags' rushing attack.
The Jaguars' lead back has been the standout player for his team in the first half, with 44 total scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown. The Silver and Black have also allowed 49 rushing yards to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Linebacker Blake Martinez currently leads the Raiders in tackles (six) on the day.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.