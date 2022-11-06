Quick Snap: Raiders can't halt Jaguars' comeback bid on the road

The deciding down
Third down was arguably the most crucial factor of the game that determined the outcome in the Raiders' 27-20 loss.
The Jaguars found success in third down situations, converting 9 of 14 throughout the game. As for the Raiders, they converted on three of their 11 third downs. The Jaguars offense also had the ball five more minutes than the Silver and Black.
Special teams matters
After losing Hall of Fame Punter Ray Guy on Thursday, AJ Cole did him justice Sunday. The Pro Bowl punter had success in his limited opportunities, setting up the defense well with an average 49 yards per punt.
Daniel Carlson turned in another solid performance with two made field goals and two extra points. He's now made 41 straight field goals spanning over two seasons.
The ground game
Travis Etienne Jr. was a problem for a Raiders defense, especially in the second half.
The Jaguars heavily featured the running back in their gameplan to much success, as he finished with 109 rushing yards on 28 carries plus two touchdowns. It was his third straight game this season with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, Josh Jacobs finished with 67 rushing yards on 17 carries.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.