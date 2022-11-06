Quick Snap: Raiders can't halt Jaguars' comeback bid on the road

Nov 06, 2022 at 01:16 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The deciding down

Third down was arguably the most crucial factor of the game that determined the outcome in the Raiders' 27-20 loss.

The Jaguars found success in third down situations, converting 9 of 14 throughout the game. As for the Raiders, they converted on three of their 11 third downs. The Jaguars offense also had the ball five more minutes than the Silver and Black.

Special teams matters

After losing Hall of Fame Punter Ray Guy on Thursday, AJ Cole did him justice Sunday. The Pro Bowl punter had success in his limited opportunities, setting up the defense well with an average 49 yards per punt.

Daniel Carlson turned in another solid performance with two made field goals and two extra points. He's now made 41 straight field goals spanning over two seasons.

The ground game

Travis Etienne Jr. was a problem for a Raiders defense, especially in the second half.

The Jaguars heavily featured the running back in their gameplan to much success, as he finished with 109 rushing yards on 28 carries plus two touchdowns. It was his third straight game this season with at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, Josh Jacobs finished with 67 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. Jaguars

View photos from the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
1 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
2 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
3 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
4 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
5 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
6 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
7 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) recovers a fumble during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
8 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
9 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
10 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
11 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
12 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
13 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
14 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
15 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
16 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
17 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
18 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with guard Dylan Parham (66) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
19 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
20 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
21 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
22 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
23 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
24 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
25 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
26 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
27 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
28 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
29 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
30 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
31 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
32 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
33 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) celebrates with punter AJ Cole (6) after making a 38-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
34 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
35 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
36 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
37 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
38 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
39 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
40 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
41 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
42 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
43 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
44 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
45 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with center Andre James (68) after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
46 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 38-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
47 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
48 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
49 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
50 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
51 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
52 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
53 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
54 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
55 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
56 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Frank Okam on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
57 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
58 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
59 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
60 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
61 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
62 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
63 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
64 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
65 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
66 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
67 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
68 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
69 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
70 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
71 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
72 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
73 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
74 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
75 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
76 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
77 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
78 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
79 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
80 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
81 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
82 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23), defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
83 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
84 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
85 / 104

The Las Vegas Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
86 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
87 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
88 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
89 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
90 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
91 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
92 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
93 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
94 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
95 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
96 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
97 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
98 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
99 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
100 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
101 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
102 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
103 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
104 / 104

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Duron Harmon's pick-six seals victory over Texans

The Raiders came back from their bye week to improve to 2-4 with a win over the Houston Texans.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall a play short against the Chiefs

The Silver and Black mounted a comeback, but ultimately fell 30-29 to Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders pick up first victory of the season against AFC West rivals

The Silver and Black notched their fifth straight win over the Denver Broncos, 32-23.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders' comeback bid falls short in Tennessee

The Silver and Black drop another close game to the Titans, 24-22.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

The Silver and Black couldn't stall the Cardinals comeback, falling 29-23.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short in season opener against the Chargers

The Silver and Black lost 24-19 to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

The Silver and Black closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

A quick rundown of the top plays in the Pro Bowl produced by the Silver and Black.

Advertising