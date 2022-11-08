Game Preview: Raiders return home to host Indianapolis Colts in Week 10

What to watch for

The Colts, on a three-game losing streak, made some changes Monday, parting ways with Head Coach Frank Reich and hiring ESPN analyst and former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. In an introductory press conference, Saturday noted that the team will be sticking with second-year QB Sam Ehlinger as the starter. Ehlinger has started Indianapolis' previous two games, going 17-of-23 for 201 passing yards against the Commanders and 15-of-29 for 103 passing yards and an interceptions against the Patriots last Sunday.

Even with the coaching change, the Raiders are readying to face the Colts just as they normally would through watching film and focusing on each player's role.