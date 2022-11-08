Game Preview: Raiders return home to host Indianapolis Colts in Week 10

Nov 08, 2022 at 03:15 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are back from their two-game road trip and preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) in Week 10.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: CBSKevin HarlanTrent Green
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMCristian EcheverriaHarry Ruiz

What to watch for

The Colts, on a three-game losing streak, made some changes Monday, parting ways with Head Coach Frank Reich and hiring ESPN analyst and former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. In an introductory press conference, Saturday noted that the team will be sticking with second-year QB Sam Ehlinger as the starter. Ehlinger has started Indianapolis' previous two games, going 17-of-23 for 201 passing yards against the Commanders and 15-of-29 for 103 passing yards and an interceptions against the Patriots last Sunday.

Even with the coaching change, the Raiders are readying to face the Colts just as they normally would through watching film and focusing on each player's role.

"I think you've got to look at what they've done so far this year and what they've been successful with," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said Tuesday. "As we've talked about before, in this league, it's about the people. ... Schematically, you can't expect it to change totally over one week. So you've got to prepare for the people."

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Colts, 10-8, since their first matchup in 1971. Their last regular season matchup came on Jan. 2, 2022, where the Raiders took home a 23-20 victory over Indianapolis. The Silver and Black have won three of the last five games against the Colts.

Current stats

Following Week 9, the Raiders offense ranks 16th in the league in total offense (338.4 yards per game), 13th in passing (228.1 ypg), 19th in rushing (110.3 ypg) and tied for 14th in points (22.9 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 28th in total defense (371.3 ypg), 26th in passing (255.3 ypg), 14th in rushing (116.0 ypg) and 27th in points allowed (25.1 ppg).

The Colts rank 27th in total offense (315.1 ypg), 12th in passing (228.4 ypg), 30th in rushing (86.7 ypg) and 32nd in points (14.7 ppg). Defensively, the Colts rank fifth in total defense (306.8 ypg), sixth in passing (192.3 ypg), 12th in rushing (114.4 ypg) and 13th in points allowed (20.3 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs five touchdown receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
  • Adams needs 67 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach 115 receptions in three consecutive seasons.
  • QB Derek Carr needs 130 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 9.0 sacks to become the third player in franchise history to record at least 40.0 sacks in his first four years in the league.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs one rushing touchdown to move into a tie for third all-time in franchise career rushing TDs.
  • TE Darren Waller needs 39 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).

Notable connections

  • Raiders CB Rock Ya-Sin was the Colts' second-round (34th overall) pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and played three seasons with the team.
  • Raiders T Jackson Barton was selected by the Colts in the seventh round (240th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
  • Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue played for the Raiders during the 2021 season.
  • Colts CB Brandon Facyson played part of the 2021 season with the Raiders.
  • Colts CB Tony Brown was on the Raiders practice squad for part of the 2021 season.
  • Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley served in the same position for the Raiders during the 2021 season.
  • Colts defensive backs coach Ron Milus spent the 2021 season in the same position for the Raiders.
  • Colts linebackers coach Richard Smith coached for the Raiders in the same position during the 2021 season.

