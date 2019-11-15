Expert Game Picks: Raiders welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town

After playing five consecutive games on the road, the Oakland Raiders have thoroughly been enjoying their time back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Silver and Black are riding a two-game winning streak at home and could add to that total this weekend with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the Bengals' season isn't going according to plan and they're still without a win in 2019, you have to respect everyone in the NFL because any team could win on any given Sunday. Head Coach Jon Gruden has driven home that mentality all week and the Raiders are prepared to face the Bengals; let's see what the experts think of the matchup.