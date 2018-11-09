Expert Game Picks: Week 10 vs. Chargers

At 1-7 the Oakland Raiders haven't performed at the level the team knows it's capable of, but they'll get another opportunity to turn things around this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Bolts are surging at the moment, but if we know one thing about division games they're always a battle. Prior to the Week 10 clash, see who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Joe Burrow and the Bengals come to Vegas for Week 11 matchup
The Raiders take on the Bengals at Allegiant Stadium; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs in Week 10
The Silver and Black face the division rival Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Giants Week 9 matchup
Coming off their bye week, the Raiders travel to New York to face the Giants; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Eagles in Week 7
After beating the division rival Broncos, the Raiders return to Vegas to face the Eagles; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders face the division rival Broncos in Week 6
The Raiders clash with the Broncos in Week 6; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders-Bears Week 5 matchup in Las Vegas
The Raiders return home to take on the Chicago Bears; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders travel to SoFi for first divisional game of 2021
The Silver and Black head to LA to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders' Week 3 rematch with the Dolphins in the desert
After spoiling the Steelers' home opener, the Raiders return to Vegas for a rematch against the Dolphins; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders prepare for clash with Pittsburgh Steelers
The Silver and Black travel to Pittsburgh to face Big Ben and the Steelers; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders' primetime matchup vs. Ravens to open 2021
The Raiders start 2021 against the Ravens in a primetime matchup at Allegiant Stadium; take a look at who the experts are picking.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders head to Denver for 2020 finale
The Raiders matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 17; let's see who the experts are picking.