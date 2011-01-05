Fans Win a Trip to Kansas City

Valerie Serrato and Stefanie Zamora enjoy the pregame warmups at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



Recently, The Oakland Raiders and Hennessey sponsored a Best Game Face contest hosted by Wild 94.9. Fans entered their best game faces and the winner received an all expenses paid trip to Kansas City for the final game of the 2010 season. Valerie Serrato and her good friend Stefanie Zamora, both lifelong Raiders fans, won the contest with painted faces and silver-dyed hair.

Serrato and Zamora have both been Raiders fans since birth. "Both of us were born into Raider families so we had no choice either way," said Serrato. "We love the Raiders no matter if they win, lose, whatever, we love the Raiders. We're Raiders fans for life."