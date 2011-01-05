Fans Win a Trip to Kansas City

Jan 05, 2011 at 01:00 AM
Hennessey1.jpg

Valerie Serrato and Stefanie Zamora enjoy the pregame warmups at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Recently, The Oakland Raiders and Hennessey sponsored a Best Game Face contest hosted by Wild 94.9. Fans entered their best game faces and the winner received an all expenses paid trip to Kansas City for the final game of the 2010 season. Valerie Serrato and her good friend Stefanie Zamora, both lifelong Raiders fans, won the contest with painted faces and silver-dyed hair.

Serrato and Zamora have both been Raiders fans since birth. "Both of us were born into Raider families so we had no choice either way," said Serrato. "We love the Raiders no matter if they win, lose, whatever, we love the Raiders. We're Raiders fans for life."

Serrato heard about the contest on Wild 94.9 and knew she needed to enter. "I knew that both of us could have the best game face," said Serrato. "We entered hoping we'd win and we won so we're excited. Now we get to go to Kansas City."

Hennessey2.jpg

Valerie Serrato and Stefanie Zamora show off their best game faces. Photo by Sal Flores.

Zamora explained that their winning game face was inspired by the Raiders logo. "We brainstormed for a whole day, brainstormed what we were going to do and our inspiration was definitely the emblem, the Raider emblem," said Zamora. "We loved it and thought we could do it, especially with our crazy hair."

After learning of their victory during halftime of the Raiders home game versus the Indianapolis Colts, the two Raiders fans could hardly contain their excitement. "We're so excited and grateful," said Serrato. "I can't even explain how excited we are, honestly. We're so excited."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising