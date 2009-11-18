Fargas is #10 on Raiders Rushing List



Running back Justin Fargas has cracked the top 10 in rushing in Raiders history. Fargas, originally selected by the Raiders in the 3rd round of the 2003 NFL Draft, surpassed Harvey Williams. The former USC standout has gained 3,182 yards on 780 carries with nine touchdowns (two in his last three games) during his eight-year career.



Fargas has led the Raiders in rushing the past three years and is currently second on the team in rushing (82 att., 304 yards, 2 TDs) behind Michael Bush. He is 168 yards behind Charlie Smith for 9th place.

The Los Angeles-native earned the Ed Block Courage Award in 2007 and the Commitment to Excellence Award in 2008.

In 2007, Fargas rushed for a career-high 1,009 yards and four touchdowns despite missing the last two weeks of the season due to injury. He came off the bench against the Miami Dolphins and set a single-game career high with 179 yards on 22 attempts.