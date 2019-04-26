Fast Facts: Get to know Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

After selecting defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the fourth-overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock added to the offense with the selection of Alabama running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs journey to the Silver and Black wasn't easy, the 21-year-old from Tulsa, Okla., has faced more adversity at a young age than many people ever will. Through his grit, determination, and work ethic, the former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide has what it takes to be a Raider.

Here's what you need to know about the newest member of the offense:

1. Quality production at a powerhouse school.

During his time at the University of Alabama, Jacobs totaled 42 games played, 1,488 rush yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 16 rush touchdowns, 48 receptions, 581 receiving yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns.

2. Has overcome challenging hurdles in his life.

As a boy, Jacobs lived out of his dad's car, struggling to make ends meet, but it's helped him become the man he is today.

3. Performs well on the big stage.

Jacobs took home the SEC Championship MVP hardware in 2018, totaling 98 rushing yards and four receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.

4. A physical runner with the ability to finish.

Physical finisher and gives as good as he gets when meeting linebackers in the hole. Hand-eye coordination and ball skills to make easy adjustments as a pass catcher. Alabama's lead blocker in 2018 and bullied defenders.

5. He has a Players' Tribune article that is worth reading.

Prior to the draft, Jacobs had his piece "People Say I Run Angry" published by The Players' Tribune, and it offers a peek into what he experienced as a child -- you can read his feature, here.

These are just a few things for you to know about the Raiders' newest running back, but Jacobs is a humble guy that's fired up for his opportunity in Silver and Black. Gruden told the media during his post-draft press conference that Jacobs will see plenty of carries in 2019, and that Raider Nation should be excited to watch this kid run.

