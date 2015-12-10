Fellow Raiders Weigh In On Michael Crabtree's Contract Extension

Michael Crabtree is going to be wearing the Silver and Black for the foreseeable future.
Wednesday night he and the organization agreed to a four-year extension that will keep the veteran wide out as a Raider through 2019.
Since his arrival in Oakland, Crabtree has been lauded for not only his play on the field, but for his demeanor off of it, and Thursday afternoon his teammates chimed in with their thoughts about his new deal.
Raiders Defensive End Khalil Mack
"Michael Crabtree and Jamize [Olawale] are two great players for us. It's going to be fun to watch. They've [the front office] seen that they've been grinding, man, and like I said, those are two great players for us, and they've been putting in a lot of work and you've seen it on film all year."
Safety Charles Woodson
"It's great. It's great, one, for them getting 'Crab,' in the offseason, bringing him in here. He came in here and from Day 1 just went to work, gained the confidence of the organization from his play. I think as a teammate he's been great for the team and for the guys around him in the locker room. It was mutual. I think he really, really wanted to be here and so they made it happen and got it done. It says a lot for other guys when they get in that position that the team will take care of them."
Cornerback TJ Carrie
"I think it's big as far as a leadership role for the future guys that are coming in here. His knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game is definitely going to play a part in helping this franchise continue to go and be successful when the time comes.
"He's been great, awesome. As much as we can, we try to battle against each other in practice, especially in training camp. Just learning a lot of the savvy tricks and trades that receivers do. He knows a lot of them and he's willing to give you the experience and the knowledge to help you grow as a defensive back. He's been awesome from that standpoint."