Final Raiders Training Camp Practice Observations

Aug 20, 2015 at 09:49 AM
RB George Atkinson III ended training camp with a touchdown run.

The Oakland Raiders took the field for a full practice for the last time of Training Camp 2015 at the Napa Valley Marriott Thursday. It was cool and overcast for the first hour. The session began with a lengthy individual position period.

Here are today's practice observations:

The quarterbacks worked with wet footballs since rain is in the forecast for Saturday night's game in Minneapolis.

The offense committed a false start and did up-downs, then defense followed with their own up-downs after an offsides.

After missing practice yesterday, wide receiver Kris Durham made a nice catch on a pass from quarterback Matt McGloin who stayed poised in a collapsing pocket. Durham has certainly made his presence known here in Napa.

082015-crabtree.jpg

McGloin threw a deep out to the right side and wide receiver Rod Streater made a sliding catch. It's great to have Streater back and I'm looking forward to seeing him get back in game action this Saturday.

Quarterback Christian Ponder connected with Durham but a swarm of defensive backs yanked the ball loose for an incompletion.

Wide receiver Josh Harper found a soft spot in a zone and Ponder found him for a long gain.

The defense continues to be stingy against the run with few exceptions; running back Taiwan Jones made a nice cut and bounced to daylight to the outside, and running back Michael Dyer blasted his way up the middle for a good gain on a draw play.

Ponder executed a play-action fake and rolled to his right and hit a wide-open tight end Gabe Holmes.

Cornerback DJ Hayden broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the corner of the end zone.

Running back George Atkinson ended the final practice of training camp with a short touchdown run.

Play of the Day

A few plays after Hayden's pass defensed, quarterback Derek Carr went back to Crabtree [see inset photo above] who beat Hayden for the score. Carr attempted to hand the ball back to Hayden.

Tweet of the Day

