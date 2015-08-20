Final Raiders Training Camp Practice Observations

McGloin threw a deep out to the right side and wide receiver Rod Streater made a sliding catch. It's great to have Streater back and I'm looking forward to seeing him get back in game action this Saturday.

Quarterback Christian Ponder connected with Durham but a swarm of defensive backs yanked the ball loose for an incompletion.

Wide receiver Josh Harper found a soft spot in a zone and Ponder found him for a long gain.

The defense continues to be stingy against the run with few exceptions; running back Taiwan Jones made a nice cut and bounced to daylight to the outside, and running back Michael Dyer blasted his way up the middle for a good gain on a draw play.

Ponder executed a play-action fake and rolled to his right and hit a wide-open tight end Gabe Holmes.

Cornerback DJ Hayden broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Michael Crabtree in the corner of the end zone.

Running back George Atkinson ended the final practice of training camp with a short touchdown run.

Play of the Day

A few plays after Hayden's pass defensed, quarterback Derek Carr went back to Crabtree [see inset photo above] who beat Hayden for the score. Carr attempted to hand the ball back to Hayden.