First Half Highlights Against the Chiefs

On the opening possession of the game, Alex Smith dropped back and tried to find his tight end Travis Kelce, but DJ Hayden provided the coverage to force the incompletion.

On the next play, Smith threw a screen pass to Jamaal Charles but Charles Woodson was not fooled and tackled the running back in the backfield for a loss of nine and forced a Kansas City punt.

Facing a 3rd & 4, Derek Carr found James Jones on the sideline for a gain of eight and an Oakland first down.

On 3rd & 6 of the Chiefs next possession, Antonio Smith provided pressure straight up the middle and Alex Smith's pass to Jamaal Charles fell on the ground to force another Kansas City punt.

With just under 10 minutes left in the first quarter, Derek Carr found Vincent Brown on the the outside for a gain of 19.

With the offense facing a 3rd & 7, Carr connected with James Jones who was able to elude Ron Parker and gain 11 yards and earn the Raiders a new set of downs.

On 3rd & 4, Carr found time in the pocket and connected with Brice Butler for a gain of 10.

On the next play, Latavius Murray took the handoff from Carr and ran outside for 12 yards and the touchdown to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead.

With 3:45 left in the first quarter, Alex Smith dropped back and found Junior Hemingway, but DJ Hayden was able to tackle him before the first down marker and force a Chiefs punt.

In the early moments of the second quarter, the Chiefs attempted a screen pass but Sio Moore brought down Jamaal Charles once again for a loss of 12.

With the Chiefs facing a 3rd & 29, Justin Tuck got his hand up and knocked down Alex Smith's pass to force another punt.

On the ensuing play, Latavius Murray took Derek Carr's handoff 90 yards to the house for his second touchdown of the evening. The score gave the Raiders a 14-0 lead.

With just under nine minutes left in the first half, the Raiders forced another punt, as Alex Smith had nowhere to go and threw the ball away.

After the Chiefs fumbled a muffed punt, they were able to hold the Chiefs to a field goal attempt after Kansas City couldn't find the end zone.