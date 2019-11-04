Five observations from the Raiders dramatic win over the Detroit Lions

2. Matthew Stafford – he's good

Matthew Stafford has been a beast in 2019, no doubt about that.

While the Lions' record isn't overly impressive, make no mistake, Stafford is still a top-tier quarterback in the NFL.

The veteran signal-caller showed off his much-discussed arm strength early in Sunday's clash against the Raiders, finding Marvin Jones Jr. on a 47-yard connection that ultimately set up the Lions first score of the game.

While you probably wouldn't refer to Sunday's game between the Raider and Lions as a conventional shootout, there were certainly points to be had out at the OACC, and Stafford made sure to take advantage of his opportunities.

With 239 passing yards at halftime, Stafford finished his day with north of 400 yards, and was a problem for the Silver and Black from whistle to whistle.

The veteran quarterback's day wasn't without error – more on that in a bit – but boy, did No. 9 leave his imprint on the game.

3. Josh Jacobs ate early and often

Color me shocked, but Josh Jacobs was an absolute machine (again) against the Lions Sunday afternoon.

Entering Week 9 action, Detroit surrendered, on average, just over 130 yards per game, and Jacobs and the Silver and Black's ground attack made sure to take advantage.

On the first series of the day – which culminated with a Jacobs' touchdown – the dynamic rookie ran for 46 yards, and by game's end that number had ballooned to 120 yards.

While a look at Jacob's afternoon purely by the number is impressive on its own, when you throw in the fact that the Raiders were without two of their five starting offensive linemen, his big day becomes even more grandiose.